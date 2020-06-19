Latest
TULSA, OK - OCTOBER 12: Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks at the historic Big 10 Ballroom on October 12, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The venue was renovated and will operate as a community center for A Pocket Full of Hope. Photo by Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor
19 mins ago
Tulsa Mayor Rescinds Curfew Order Ahead Of Trump Rally
23 mins ago
Three Takeaways From The Hearing On DOJ’s Longshot Bid To Block Bolton’s Book
2 hours ago
Conservative Activists Accidentally Publish Audio Mocking Abbott For Using Wheelchair

ICYMI: Your TPM News Roundup

By TPM Staff
|
June 19, 2020 5:52 p.m.

Trump’s Long-Shot Effort To Block Bolton’s Book

  • Key details from Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s long-awaited book began to surface this week, after major newspapers got ahold of the tell-all before its official release next week.
  • Bolton, who refused to testify in the impeachment inquiry, details a number of occasions where President Trump apparently abused his office for political gain.
  • Trump, not surprisingly, is unhappy with the book, and tried to argue on Monday that any conversation with him is “highly classified.”
  • The DOJ filed suit on Tuesday to attempt to block the book’s release. Later in the week, the Trump administration escalated its legal battle against the book.
  • At a hearing in the case on Friday, the DOJ’s long-shot effort to block the book appeared to be on the ropes. But Bolton’s problems may not be over.
  • Catch up on every twist and turn in the hearing by reading our live coverage here.

Supreme Court Shows Its Independence

Where The Pandemic Is Still Raging

Is this feature useful? Let us know

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30