Trump On SCOTUS’ Landmark Gay Rights Ruling: ‘We Live With The Decision’

By
|
June 15, 2020 4:40 p.m.

President Trump had an atypically muted response to the Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination, during a roundtable for senior citizens on Monday afternoon.

Asked about the Supreme Court’s blockbuster ruling, Trump shared a brief response, saying that “some people were surprised” but that “we live with that decision.”

“That’s what it’s all about — we live with the decision of the Supreme Court,” Trump said. “Very powerful, very powerful decision actually, but they have so ruled.”

In a 6-3 decision, Supreme Court Chief Justices John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch — the latter of whom the President nominated in 2017 to succeed late Justice Antonin Scalia — voted with the court’s liberals in favor of the workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals. Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh particularly took aim at Gorsuch in their scathing dissents reacting to Monday’s blockbuster ruling.

Earlier Monday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that she was “struck by the concurrence and the dissent” by Kavanaugh and Alito.

Conservatives are now criticizing Roberts and Gorsuch for siding with their liberal counterparts to deliver a landmark decision regarding LGBTQ workplace protections, arguing that the justices broke ideological ranks and are damaging Trump’s chances of re-election.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
