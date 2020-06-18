Trump Explodes Over Supreme Court Rulings: ‘Shotgun Blasts’ To GOPers

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an East Room event to announce the “PREVENTS Task Force” at the White House June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump held the event to a... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an East Room event to announce the “PREVENTS Task Force” at the White House June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump held the event to announce plans to prevent suicides among U.S. military veterans. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
June 18, 2020 11:48 a.m.

President Trump on Thursday fumed at the landmark Supreme Court rulings this week, which include a rejection of his efforts to end DACA and upholding workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals.

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court issued a stunning rebuke to Trump by rejecting his effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants in a 5-4 ruling issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, who joined the court’s liberals.

The President went on a tear in tweets he fired off shortly after news of the Supreme Court’s latest decision on DACA broke.

The Supreme Court’s win for DACA recipients comes just a few days after Roberts and fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch — the latter of whom the President nominated in 2017 to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia — voted with the court’s liberals in favor of the workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals. Both Roberts and Gorsuch have faced backlash from conservatives following the landmark ruling, which include justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh particularly taking aim at Gorsuch in their scathing dissents.

In reaction to the Supreme Court’s blockbuster ruling on Monday, Trump shared an atypically muted response to it during a roundtable for senior citizens, saying that “some people were surprised” but that “we live with that decision.”

The President’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination came shortly after White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that she was “struck by the concurrence and the dissent” by Kavanaugh and Alito.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
