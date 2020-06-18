Trump Explodes Over Supreme Court Rulings: ‘Shotgun Blasts’ To GOPers

President Trump on Thursday fumed at the landmark Supreme Court rulings this week, which include a rejection of his efforts to end DACA and upholding workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals.

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court issued a stunning rebuke to Trump by rejecting his effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants in a 5-4 ruling issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, who joined the court’s liberals.

The President went on a tear in tweets he fired off shortly after news of the Supreme Court’s latest decision on DACA broke.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

The Supreme Court’s win for DACA recipients comes just a few days after Roberts and fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch — the latter of whom the President nominated in 2017 to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia — voted with the court’s liberals in favor of the workplace protections for LGBTQ individuals. Both Roberts and Gorsuch have faced backlash from conservatives following the landmark ruling, which include justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh particularly taking aim at Gorsuch in their scathing dissents.

In reaction to the Supreme Court’s blockbuster ruling on Monday, Trump shared an atypically muted response to it during a roundtable for senior citizens, saying that “some people were surprised” but that “we live with that decision.”

The President’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination came shortly after White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that she was “struck by the concurrence and the dissent” by Kavanaugh and Alito.