LIVE COVERAGE

DOJ In Court For Emergency Order To Block Bolton Book

June 19, 2020
The Justice Department’s longshot request that a court block the release of John Bolton’s book is before a federal judge in D.C. on Friday.

The Justice Department claims that the book contains classified information that, if publicly disclosed, could pose a “grave” threat to national security. Bolton has pushed back on that allegation, pointing to the fact that a career government classification expert who reviewed his manuscript had given him an informal green light that the book was okay to publish. He’s alleged that the government’s crusade is about suppressing his speech rights for political reasons, as the book contains several embarrassing revelations about the President.

We’ll be liveblogging the hearing here.

