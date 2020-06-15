Blockbuster SCOTUS Ruling Protects LGBT Employees From Workplace Discrimination

In a major win for LGBT rights, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that firing employees simply because they are gay or transgender is a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
Chief Justice John Robert and Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion, voted with the court’s liberals in favor of the workplace protections for LGBT people.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Read the opinion below:
