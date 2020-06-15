Latest
Blockbuster SCOTUS Ruling Protects LGBT Employees From Workplace Discrimination

during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: (L-R) U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress.
June 15, 2020 10:19 a.m.

In a major win for LGBT rights, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that firing employees simply because they are gay or transgender is a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Chief Justice John Robert and Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the majority opinion, voted with the court’s liberals in favor of the workplace protections for LGBT people.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
