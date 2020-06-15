Latest
SCOTUS Dissenters Melt Down Over Pro-LGBT Ruling

Conservatives Declare End Of The World After Gorsuch, Roberts Help Deliver Huge LGBTQ Win

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch waits for the arrival of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the U.S Capitol Rotunda on December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. A... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 03: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch waits for the arrival of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the U.S Capitol Rotunda on December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. A state funeral for Bush will be held in Washington over the next three days, beginning with him lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Jabin Botsford - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
June 15, 2020 1:44 p.m.

On Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with their liberal counterparts to deliver a landmark decision about LGBTQ workplace protections. And conservative observers are feeling the keen sting of betrayal. 

Some are expressing outrage that the justices broke ideological ranks. Some are declaring the decision the end of President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects. And some are just plain mad. 

Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Crisis Network — which spent massive amounts of money to help bolster Trump’s judicial nominees — invoked Justice Antonin Scalia’s memory while impugning his replacement, Gorsuch.

Varad Mehta, a historian who has written for conservative outlets like The Federalist and the Washington Examiner, suggested social conservatives would see Trump’s presidency as useless if his Supreme Court appointees don’t maintain partisan orthodoxy.

Erick Erikson, the conservative blogger and radio host, also prophesied the death of Trump’s reelection chances.

In a now-deleted tweet, Josh Hammer, conservative opinion editor at Newsweek, accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh of “flaunting his virtue” by congratulating “gays and lesbians” on their win, even while he decided against it.

Daniel Horowitz, senior editor at the Conservative Review, called the decision a “massacre.”

Conservative Notre Dame professor Patrick Deneen labeled Gorsuch and Roberts fake social conservatives.

Rod Dreher, senior editor at the American Conservative, called the newfound consequences for churches that discriminate against LGBTQ people a “loss” for religious conservatives.

And on Fox News … not much. After a quick hit on the news, with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano voicing the concern that decisions like this could become a “slippery slope,” and a question about it for Kellyanne Conway, the channel hasn’t been covering the decision.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
