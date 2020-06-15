Latest
35 mins ago
Hydroxychloroquine, We Hardly Knew Ye
52 mins ago
Trump On SCOTUS’ Landmark Gay Rights Ruling: ‘We Live With The Decision’
3 hours ago
Conway Says Courts Should ‘Stick To The Statutes’ After SCOTUS’ Gay Rights Ruling

Trump Denounces John Bolton’s Book, Says Conversations Are ‘Highly Classified’

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton and President Donald Trump (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
June 15, 2020 5:32 p.m.

President Trump on Monday attacked ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book, arguing that any conversation with him as president is “highly classified.”

Trump also suggested that criminal charges should be pursued against anyone who writes a book based on those supposedly “classified” chats.

“I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified,” Trump told reporters Monday when asked about the upcoming tell-all account of the former official’s tenure at the White House. “So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out he’s broken the law. I would think he would have criminal problems.”

Bolton’s book is expected to reveal alleged “Ukraine-like transgressions,” publisher Simon & Schuster wrote in a statement on Friday. Bolton is said to have written a detailed personal account of these and other revelations that unfolded in the Trump White House and far exceed the original claims made against the president during House impeachment inquiries last fall.

Although the book was already delayed from an original publication date set for March due to a standard security review for classified information ahead of publication by the National Security Council, Attorney General Bill Bar claims that process was never completed.

“I don’t know if any book that has been published so quickly while the officeholders are still in government and it’s about very current events, current leaders, current discussions, current policy issues. Many of which are inherently classified,” Barr said Monday at the event with Trump.

Barr dodged questions about an impending lawsuit to stop the book, titled “The Room Where It Happened,”  from hitting shelves in its current iteration, which ABC News reported on Monday.

The network also announced that Bolton had taped a primetime sit-down interview with Martha Raddatz scheduled to air on Sunday night. 

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30