Stormy Daniels Details Threat She Received To Keep Quiet About Trump

Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress who goes by Stormy Daniels professionally, detailed a threat she received to stay quiet about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump in an interview aired Sunday.

Clifford told Anderson Cooper, in a pre-taped and highly anticipated interview for CBS’ “60 Minutes” that a man threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot after she’d given an interview about the affair to a sister publication of In Touch in 2011.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter,” Clifford said, according to a transcript of the broadcast. “Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’”

“And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

“You took it as a direct threat?” Cooper asked.

“Absolutely,” Clifford answered. “I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was gonna — drop her.”

Clifford said she never saw the man who threatened her again, but that “if I did, I would know it right away.”

“Even now, all these years later,” she said she would recognize him. “If he walked in this door right now, I would instantly know.”

She said she did not report the incident to police “because I was scared.”

Clifford first made headlines in January, when the Wall Street Journal revealed that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had used an LLC to “facilitate” a $130,000 payment to her, part of a nondisclosure agreement covering the alleged affair between Clifford and Trump years earlier, in 2006 and 2007. Cohen later claimed he was not, nor did he expect to be, reimbursed by Trump for the payment.

Clifford told Cooper she felt pressured to sign the NDA, even though she claims it was not in her financial best interest.

“They made it sound like I had no choice,” she said, referring to the NDA.

“The exact sentence used was, ‘They can make your life hell in many different ways,'” she added, admitting when pressed by Cooper that “I’m not exactly sure who they were. I believe it to be Michael Cohen.”

“I felt intimidated and s– honestly bullied,” Clifford said later in the interview. “And I didn’t know what to do. And so I signed it. Even though I had repeatedly expressed that I wouldn’t break the agreement, but I was not comfortable lying.”

Cohen has maintained that the agreement, which was negotiated in the final weeks of the 2016 election, is not itself an acknowledgement of any affair between Clifford and Trump. He has denied that it broke campaign finance laws, a claim some watchdog groups have questioned. And he has denied ever threatening Clifford.

In response to Cohen’s acknowledgement of the $130,000 payment, Clifford’s former manager, Gina Rodriguez, said on Feb. 14 that “Everything is off now, and Stormy is going to tell her story.”

On Feb. 27, as NBC News first reported, Cohen won a temporary restraining order from a private arbitrator in an attempt to add pressure on Clifford. Cohen emailed it to Michael Avenatti, Clifford’s attorney, the next day.

A week later, on March 7, the White House appeared to acknowledge Trump’s involvement in that proceeding when press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters in a briefing that “this case had already been won in arbitration,” even though Trump is not listed by name in the NDA. In that document, both he and Clifford are referred to by pseudonyms — “David Dennison” and “Peggy Peterson,” respectively.

Trump was reportedly upset with Sanders’ comment.

A day earlier, on March 6, Clifford sued Trump, saying the NDA was invalid because the then-candidate never signed the document. The complaint also referred to what Clifford alleges was Cohen’s “bogus arbitration proceeding” to keep her quiet, a reference to the restraining order he’d won a week earlier.

All the while, two interviews Clifford gave years before signing the NDA appeared to corroborate her claims of an affair: a 2007 exchange with radio host Bubba the Love Sponge and a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine. A close friend of Clifford’s who is listed on the NDA, the porn photographer Keith Munyan, also told the Washington Post earlier this month that he listened in to phone calls between Clifford and Trump.