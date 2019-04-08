Latest
Boston, MA - 4/3/19 Actress Felicity Huffman (cq) leaves court.More parents accused of bribery in the college admissions scandal appear at federal court.Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffTopic: 04collegescandal
Felicity Huffman, 12 Other Parents Will Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scheme
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to members of the media after a vote to fund the government December 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate has pass a continuing resolution to temporary fund the government through January 19, 2018. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Woman Charged With Mailing Threatening Letter To Susan Collins
on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Prosecutors Call Patten ‘Valuable Resource’ In Ongoing Criminal Probes
Schumer Wants Ousted Secret Service Chief To Testify On Mar-A-Lago ‘Vulnerabilities’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday called for ousted Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles to testify before Congress concerning what Schumer called “potential security vulnerabilities” at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club “and other counterintelligence and national security threats.”

Read Schumer’s statement below:

“The outgoing Secret Service director must testify before Congress as soon as possible about the potential security vulnerabilities at Mar-a-Lago involving a Chinese national arrested with malware, and other counterintelligence and national security threats. The public and Congress need to know the extent to which adversarial governments – like China – and their agents are attempting to gain access to, or conduct electronic surveillance on, conversations or other information regarding national security at President Trump’s properties.”

