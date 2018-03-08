Latest
Trump To Cohn: ‘He May Be A Globalist, But I Still Like Him,’ ‘You’ll Be Back’
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, stands by as reporters speak to attendees of the event combatting drug demand and the opioid crisis, outside the West Wing of the White House, on Thursday October 26th, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Conway Won’t Say If She’ll Face Hatch Act Punishment, Implies She’ll Keep Job
Erik Prince, founder of CEO of Blackwater, listens during a hearing in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, October 2, 2007 in Washington, D.C. (Chuck Kennedy/MCT)
CNN: Amid Seychelles Scrutiny, Erik Prince To Raise Money For Rohrabacher
CNN: Trump Upset With Sanders Over Handling Of Stormy Daniels Questions

By | March 8, 2018 9:15 am
on March 7, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump is reportedly upset with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for how she fielded questions from reporters Wednesday about the porn actress he allegedly had an affair with more than 10 years ago, CNN reported Thursday.

According to a source close to the White House who spoke with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Trump thinks Sanders gave the Stormy Daniels story “steroids” Wednesday by mentioning that Trump’s attorneys had won arbitration against Daniels — whose actual name is Stephanie Clifford — in Trump’s favor.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen had won a “secret” restraining order against Daniels, who is suing Trump because he did not sign the nondisclosure agreement she agreed to in 2016 that barred her from talking about the affair.

Daniels reportedly agreed to a hush payment just days before the 2016 election and Cohen paid her $130,000 out of his own pocket.

Trump and Daniels reportedly had an intimate relationship for more than a year between 2006 and 2007, when Trump and his wife Melania Trump had just had their first child together. Daniels detailed the relationship to In Touch Magazine in 2011, and the transcript of the interview was published late last year. 

