CNN: Radio Host Says Stormy Daniels Discussed Trump Affair On Air In 2007

Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge Clem interviewed adult film star Stephanie Clifford in 2007 about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, Clem said Friday in a segment flagged Tuesday by CNN.

Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, has argued that a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016 covering the alleged affair is invalid because Trump never signed the document. She’s sued for the right to discuss her relationship with Trump and has taken her case to the court of public opinion, including in a forthcoming interview with “60 Minutes.”

On Friday and Monday, CNN reported, Clem played audio from a 2007 conversation he and several others on his show had on air with Clifford, in which they discussed a famous man she’d slept with. Trump’s name is never mentioned — Clifford writes it down and the audio captures the rest of the room’s response — but CNN said it had corroborated that Clifford was discussing Trump with another, unnamed person who was in the room at the time of the 2007 taping.

CNN noted that Clifford’s 2007 description of the affair matched known details of Clifford’s story.

“This interview happened in May 2007,” Clem said in a statement to CNN. “I only asked the questions. Stormy answered them. I wish her and our President nothing but the very best. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. We need to stop worrying about the past and focus on the future. President Trump is our President, regardless of who he slept with 12 plus years ago. The media and haters need to get over it.”

