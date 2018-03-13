Latest
Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
40 mins ago
Gowdy: ‘Russia Had Disdain’ For Clinton, Wanted To ‘Harm’ Candidacy
An alt-right supporter, Matthew Heinbach, right, voices his displeasure at the media after a court hearing for James Alex Fields Jr., in front of court in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
42 mins ago
White Nationalist Leader Heimbach Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 8: Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, March 08, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
45 mins ago
AP: Trump Considering Replacing Shulkin With Perry For VA Secretary
livewire

CNN: Radio Host Says Stormy Daniels Discussed Trump Affair On Air In 2007

By | March 13, 2018 6:32 pm
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge Clem interviewed adult film star Stephanie Clifford in 2007 about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, Clem said Friday in a segment flagged Tuesday by CNN.

Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, has argued that a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016 covering the alleged affair is invalid because Trump never signed the document. She’s sued for the right to discuss her relationship with Trump and has taken her case to the court of public opinion, including in a forthcoming interview with “60 Minutes.”

On Friday and Monday, CNN reported, Clem played audio from a 2007 conversation he and several others on his show had on air with Clifford, in which they discussed a famous man she’d slept with. Trump’s name is never mentioned — Clifford writes it down and the audio captures the rest of the room’s response — but CNN said it had corroborated that Clifford was discussing Trump with another, unnamed person who was in the room at the time of the 2007 taping.

CNN noted that Clifford’s 2007 description of the affair matched known details of Clifford’s story.

“This interview happened in May 2007,” Clem said in a statement to CNN. “I only asked the questions. Stormy answered them. I wish her and our President nothing but the very best. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. We need to stop worrying about the past and focus on the future. President Trump is our President, regardless of who he slept with 12 plus years ago. The media and haters need to get over it.”

Watch Clem’s segment and read CNN’s report on it here.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #4: Who Will Rid Me of This Meddlesome Stormy
More Livewire
View All
Comments