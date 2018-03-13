Stormy Daniels’ Friend Confirms Affair With Trump, Says He Listened To Calls

A close friend of Stormy Daniels has confirmed that the porn actress had a sexual affair with President Donald Trump a decade ago and said he listened in on Daniels’ phone calls with Trump, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Keith Munyan, a 56-year-old porn photographer, is one of four people listed on the nondisclosure agreement who allegedly knows about the relationship, according to The Washington Post. Daniels reportedly signed the agreement and was paid $130,000 just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about the affair, but she now claims the agreement is null because Trump never signed it. She announced last week she is suing Trump so that she can talk about the affair openly. She’s also offered to return the $130,000 payment she allegedly received from Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Munyan spoke to The Washington Post on Monday and corroborated the details of the alleged affair that Daniels spoke about to In Touch Magazine in 2011. The transcript of that interview was published in recent months. According to Munyan, Trump called Daniels several times while she was working at a photo studio in a house he owned in Los Angeles. The first phone call he witnessed was in 2006, not long after Daniels and Trump allegedly met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

“She checked her phone and goes, ‘Look who’s calling,’ ” he told The Washington Post. “She thought it was so fun. She wanted to be on ‘The Apprentice.’ Wouldn’t you?”

Munyan said Daniels would put the phone between their ears so he could hear the conversation with Trump. He said he listened to six or seven phone calls while Trump and Daniels were in a relationship, conversations that often included a lot of “babble” from Trump, he said.