Latest
49 mins ago
Schumer Wants Ousted Secret Service Chief To Testify On Mar-A-Lago ‘Vulnerabilities’
Boston, MA - 4/3/19 Actress Felicity Huffman (cq) leaves court.More parents accused of bribery in the college admissions scandal appear at federal court.Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffTopic: 04collegescandal
1 hour ago
Felicity Huffman, 12 Other Parents Will Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scheme
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to members of the media after a vote to fund the government December 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate has pass a continuing resolution to temporary fund the government through January 19, 2018. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Woman Charged With Mailing Threatening Letter To Susan Collins
livewire

GOP Homeland Security Chair ‘Concerned’ With ‘Growing Leadership Void’ At DHS

By
April 8, 2019 4:36 pm

Following the ousters of the Homeland Security secretary and Secret Service director, and the withdrawal of the would-be ICE director’s nomination, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Monday that he was “concerned with the growing leadership void within the department tasked with addressing some of the most significant problems facing the nation.”

Comments
