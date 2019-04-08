GOP Homeland Security Chair ‘Concerned’ With ‘Growing Leadership Void’ At DHS

Following the ousters of the Homeland Security secretary and Secret Service director, and the withdrawal of the would-be ICE director’s nomination, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Monday that he was “concerned with the growing leadership void within the department tasked with addressing some of the most significant problems facing the nation.”

Statement regarding the crisis at the border and DHS leadership. pic.twitter.com/OfJGUnJBbf — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 8, 2019