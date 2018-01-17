Porn Star Told ‘In Touch’ In 2011 That She Had Sexual Encounter With Trump

Former porn actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name “Stormy Daniels,” told In Touch magazine in a 2011 interview that she had a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump in 2006.

The release of Clifford’s 2011 interview with In Touch on Wednesday follows a report from the Wall Street Journal last week that Trump attorney Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 as part of an agreement for her to stay quiet about her relationship with Trump. In a statement released last week, Clifford denied receiving any hush money from Trump and denied having a sexual relationship with Trump, but she told a different story in 2011.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,'” Clifford told In Touch about her July 2006 encounter with Trump.

She said she met Trump at a golf tournament and agreed to have dinner with him. Clifford said that when she arrived at Trump’s hotel room, she was let in by Trump’s body guard at the time, Keith Schiller, who would go on to serve a short stint in the White House. The two ate dinner in Trump’s hotel room and had sex, Clifford told In Touch. She also said that she and Trump met up several more times after their first encounter.

Cohen again denied that Trump had a sexual relationship in a statement to In Touch.

“President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels,” Cohen told In Touch in a statement published Wednesday.