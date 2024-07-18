Latest
Usual Cast Of Far-Right Extremists Goes Into Racist Tailspin Over JD Vance’s Wife

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is joined by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the F... MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 17: Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is joined by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 18, 2024 6:04 p.m.
3
While most Trump fans have spent the week fawning over Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and his transformation from a never-Trump cable news star to a darling of the fever swamps, some denizens of the vilest corners of the right-wing internet have been criticizing the former president for his VP pick. Not because he isn’t anti-trans enough or anti-abortion enough, nor because he hasn’t done enough to display his undying fealty to Trump.

They don’t like his wife.

Usha Vance is a lawyer and fellow Yale Law graduate who clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and who just happens to be a woman of Indian heritage. Her parents came to America as immigrants.

So far-right influencers have been expressing their concerns online in recent days that Vance will not be great replacement-y enough due to his love for his wife, who is not white. The white nationalist groyper chieftain Nick Fuentes expressed his disdain during a recent broadcast of his show.

“What kind of man marries somebody that isn’t a Christian? What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity, his heritage. Clearly, he doesn’t value his religion. He doesn’t marry a woman that professes Jesus Christ? What does that say about him?” Fuentes wondered.

Others have expressed similar anguish over this particular component of the Republican ticket. Stew Peters — the head of the “Stew Peters Network,” an extreme, far-right media company that TPM has covered in-depth, known for working with Fuentes and producing racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and anti-LGBTQ content — also weighed in.

“There is an obvious Indian coup taking place in the U.S. right before our eyes,” he declared.

“I’m sure this guy is going to be great on immigration,” far-right activist Jaden McNeil posted on Twitter, according to the Washington Post (this writer could not independently verify that McNeil did, in fact, post said tweet because he has blocked this writer on Twitter).

3
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM's deputy editor, based in New York.
