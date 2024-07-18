Forget Election Day: Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Says It’s Not Over ‘Til Inauguration Day

One of the top officials on former President Donald Trump’s campaign let slip during the Republican National Convention on Thursday that 2024 may bring another attempt by his side to contest the results. The result of a presidential election can be challenged and changed up until Inauguration Day, Trump campaign senior advisor Chris LaCivita suggested.

“It’s not over on Election Day. It’s over on Inauguration Day,” LaCivita told Politico’s Jonathan Martin during a Thursday interview at the RNC.

The statement came as Martin asked a question, saying, “One of the things that I’ve said is that, at this point, perhaps the Democrats can’t win the election any longer.”

LaCivita interrupted Martin.

“We don’t even think that way,” LaCivita said. “The way we’re structured, the way we are made … we grind every single day. I mean its not over until he puts his hand on the Bible and takes the oath. It’s not over til then. It’s not over on Election Day. It’s over on Inauguration Day. Cause I wouldn’t put anything past anybody.”

“What do you mean?” Martin asked.

“There is a well-documented report that talks about all of the efforts that the Democrats had in place in 2020 … about ways to prevent if Donald Trump had quote on quote won. So, like I said we plan for every worse case scenario. That way we are ready for it,” LaCivita said.

Listeners to the interview could be forgiven for hearing in LaCivita’s rhetoric echoes of the Stop The Steal movement, which culminated in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to convince then Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

It could also be understood as an attempt to normalize the events that took place before and after the 2020 election, and to prepare the country for what might happen if Trump does not win in November.