Latest
2 hours ago
Making A Messiah: Allies Cast Trump As Divine Commander Following Assassination Attempt
7 hours ago
Top Hill Republicans Are Demanding Secret Service Director Resign After Trump Shooting
8 hours ago
The RNC Is Suing Gretchen Whitmer To Make The Swing State’s Election System Seem Sketch

Forget Election Day: Trump Campaign Senior Adviser Says It’s Not Over ‘Til Inauguration Day

Chris LaCivita, senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, speaks to reporters in the spin room at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in Atlanta,... Chris LaCivita, senior advisor to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, speaks to reporters in the spin room at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024, after President Joe Biden debated former US President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 18, 2024 3:04 p.m.
20
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

One of the top officials on former President Donald Trump’s campaign let slip during the Republican National Convention on Thursday that 2024 may bring another attempt by his side to contest the results. The result of a presidential election can be challenged and changed up until Inauguration Day, Trump campaign senior advisor Chris LaCivita suggested.

“It’s not over on Election Day. It’s over on Inauguration Day,” LaCivita told Politico’s Jonathan Martin during a Thursday interview at the RNC.

The statement came as Martin asked a question, saying, “One of the things that I’ve said is that, at this point, perhaps the Democrats can’t win the election any longer.”

LaCivita interrupted Martin.

“We don’t even think that way,” LaCivita said. “The way we’re structured, the way we are made … we grind every single day. I mean its not over until he puts his hand on the Bible and takes the oath. It’s not over til then. It’s not over on Election Day. It’s over on Inauguration Day. Cause I wouldn’t put anything past anybody.”

“What do you mean?” Martin asked.

“There is a well-documented report that talks about all of the efforts that the Democrats had in place in 2020 … about ways to prevent if Donald Trump had quote on quote won. So, like I said we plan for every worse case scenario. That way we are ready for it,” LaCivita said.

Listeners to the interview could be forgiven for hearing in LaCivita’s rhetoric echoes of the Stop The Steal movement, which culminated in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to convince then Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

It could also be understood as an attempt to normalize the events that took place before and after the 2020 election, and to prepare the country for what might happen if Trump does not win in November.

20
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. Truth should never be timeworn and it is no cliche to once again assert that, for Republicans (AKA authoritarians), every accusation is a confession.

  2. Avatar for dont dont says:

    It’s over when the states certify the results, on or about December 14, 2024.
    Everything else is bullshit.

  3. This sounds like a clear call for Biden to use official acts that have been granted immunity by the Supreme Court to prevent the unlawful disruption of the transition of power.

  4. Avatar for ned ned says:

    They need to assume that Trump will contest everything, say it was rigged, etc. and prepare for the worst. It will likely be violent, and if it is, the violence needs to be dealt with extremely harshly and suddenly. No escalation of appropriate measures. Mobs that form need to be met with severe and sudden responses.

  5. 2024 GOP: “We’re literally going to kill you.”

    Press Corpse (sic): “So refreshing in politics to hear someone tell it like it is!”

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

14 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for irasdad Avatar for dont Avatar for psyclone Avatar for ned Avatar for benthere Avatar for b3ttyped Avatar for hilde45 Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for tindalos Avatar for drtv Avatar for bcgister

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: