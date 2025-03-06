JD Vance’s ‘Neofascist’ Reading List

Vice President JD Vance’s social media feed includes several notable extremist writers including one described as a “long-time proponent of eugenics” and another that has been dubbed a “neofascist lifestyle influencer.”

The far right writers in Vance’s social network have gained attention in recent weeks. Will Stancil, a prominent online commentator and erstwhile local Democratic Party candidate in his home state of Minnesota has been highlighting what he describes as “neo-Nazi” content on accounts Vance follows. This includes posts referencing “A10 Aryan” genealogy from the aforementioned influencer, who goes by the name “Raw Egg Nationalist” online. And, on Tuesday the Daily Dot published a deep dive on “@captivedreamer7,” a Twitter account that Vance and other officials in President Trump’s administration follow. That story noted the account contained references to Nazism, mocking comments about the Holocaust, and quotes from Adolf Hitler.

As of this writing, Vance follows 1,139 people on Twitter, which was rebranded as “X” when it was taken over by billionaire Elon Musk in late 2022. However, TPM was only able to view 60 of the accounts Vance is following on the site. A former Twitter staffer confirmed to TPM that, prior to the takeover, there was “no programmatic limit” preventing users from seeing every other page someone with a public account was following. Under Musk — who has been working with the Trump administration on the lawless DOGE initiative that has made drastic cuts to federal agencies and programs — that has apparently changed.

Even with a small window into Vance’s feed, it is clear that it includes extreme content. In fact, one of the pages that Vance follows made their own recent headlines unrelated to their association with the vice president. One page followed by Vance is the writer who goes by the pseudonym “Cremieux Recueil.” On Monday, the Guardian newspaper highlighted an upcoming “natalist conference featuring speakers including self-described eugenicists and promoters of race science.” According to the paper, one of those speakers is “Cremieux.”

The Cremieux account is filled with posts that promote the idea of a racial “IQ gap.” On Substack, the writer has also suggested there are “genetic pathways of crime.” Cremieux did not respond to a request for comment from TPM.

“Raw Egg Nationalist,” who also regularly writes about masculinity and shares esoteric fitness advice, has similarly elevated racist conspiracy theories suggesting minorities have a propensity for crime. Along with sharing his thoughts on “Aryan” genetics, the writer, who did not respond to a request for comment from TPM, has also promoted the white supremacist great replacement theory. “Raw Egg Nationalist” has also consistently advanced the idea that white people are being victimized, including declaring, “the entire American civil rights movement was anti-white from the very beginning.” And, earlier today, as MAGAworld raged at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as she sided with liberal justices in the high court’s decision to rein in some of the Trump administration’s freeze on foreign aid funds that were halted amid the DOGE efforts, “Raw Egg Nationalist” pointed to a photo of Barrett’s diverse family as an explanation for her behavior.

While “Raw Egg Nationalist” has bristled at the “fascism” label, they have also sold pro-Trump merch adorned with the Italian fascist motto.

Apparently none of this has stopped Vance from consuming any of this content. The White House did not answer questions from TPM about whether these pages reflect the views of the sitting vice president. Of course, while Vance is perhaps the highest ranking member of Trump’s inner circle following some of these pages, he is not the only one.

Even with the partial view into Twitter feeds, you can see “Cremieux” is also followed by President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. and Musk. The younger Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TPM. Musk, who reportedly follows “@captivedreamer7” as well, also did not respond to an email from TPM. However, Musk, who has a long history of engaging with far right accounts and boosting their content with monosyllabic replies that help direct his millions of followers to these pages, has extensively commented on “Cremieux’s” writings.

TPM found over 50 interactions between Musk and “Cremieux.” In one instance, when “Cremieux” suggested there was “no differences in intelligence” between genders, Musk pushed back. Musk also chimed in when “Cremieux” shared a post on “Racial/Ethnic Differences in Cognitive Ability” from a blog dedicated to objecting to “pretensions of natural equality.” The publication that earned Musk’s attention has full categories of posts dedicated to the idea that race and even complexion can define intellect. Musk responded to the essay with a monocle-wearing emoji.

That emoji can be used to convey interest or skepticism. Replying like that might offer a sheen of plausible deniability. However, on balance, the consistent engagement of Vance, Musk, and others in Trumpworld with these extremist eugenicist ideologues indicates that, on at least some level, they are fellow travelers.

The proof is in the feed.

