Latest
28 mins ago
After Heated Dem Meeting, Schumer Says Dems Will Push For Vote On Short Term CR First 
6 hours ago
‘The President Wanted It And I Did It’: Recording Reveals Head Of Social Security’s Thoughts On DOGE And Trump
1 day ago
Trump And Johnson Push Funding Bill Through House Amid Dem Outcry Over DOGE, Gov’t Purges
1 day ago
Judge Questions Where Trump Is Getting Authority For Firing At Africa Agency—But Is Inclined To Let It Stand

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Vendetta Against Law Firm

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report from the Oval Office at the White House on March 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs, with the un... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report from the Oval Office at the White House on March 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate rising slightly to 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 12, 2025 6:18 p.m.
1
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A federal judge blocked parts of Donald Trump’s executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie from the bench Wednesday, saying that aspects of it sent “little chills” down her spine. 

Specifically, Judge Beryl Howell blocked the parts of the order the firm had challenged that bars its employees from federal buildings and threatens its clients’ government contracts. 

Trump has been candid that his punishment of the firm stems from years-old grudges. 

“Notably, in 2016 while representing failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Perkins Coie hired Fusion GPS, which then manufactured a false ‘dossier’ designed to steal an election,” the executive order said. “This egregious activity is part of a pattern. Perkins Coie has worked with activist donors including George Soros to judicially overturn popular, necessary, and democratically enacted election laws, including those requiring voter identification.”

Perkins Coie also used to be the home of Marc Elias, a high-profile liberal lawyer. 

Trump signed a similar memo last month targeting the firm Covington & Burling for the sins of doing pro-bono work for former Special Counsel Jack Smith and employing prominent Democratic lawyers. 

While the situation is less dire for white-shoe law firms than it is, say, for USAID workers stranded abroad, the implication is chilling: Lawyers who dare to represent a Democrat, or even liberal causes, will be punished, as will their clients. He’s trying to make the cost high enough that firms will turn away clients and cases, rather than risk retribution. 

This effort is particularly dangerous in the current moment, when congressional Republicans are rubber stamping Trump’s razing of the federal government and congressional Democrats wield little power (and are ambivalent at best about using what limited leverage they do have). Courts — and the lawyers and firms bringing the cases — have been the most effective check on Trump’s second administration so far. 

The Best Of TPM Today

Behold The Golden Age Of Public Corruption In America

New Episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast: Ep. 364: Democrats’ Big Test

‘The President Wanted It And I Did It’: Recording Reveals Head Of Social Security’s Thoughts On DOGE And Trump

Demolishing The Dept. Of Education Dumps Fuel On A Public Ed Crisis Already Underway

ICYMI: At Best, A Pointless Detour

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Johnson Preps To Hold Vote On His And Trump’s Gov’t Funding Bill

What We Are Reading

Congress Is Falling Apart — But These 5 Guys Look Good Doing It

Aftershocks of Supreme Court’s Immunity Ruling Echo in New Trump Cases

1
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Where Things Stand
1
Show Comments

Start the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: