Top Hill Republicans Are Demanding Secret Service Director Resign After Trump Shooting

A group of top Republicans on Capitol Hill have responded to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a Saturday afternoon campaign rally in western Pennsylvania by calling for Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle to be replaced.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told Fox News on Wednesday that he will “call for [Cheatle’s] resignation,” adding that he will create a congressional task force to consolidate investigations into the security failures around the rally that resulted in a 20-year-old gunman shooting and injuring three people, including the former president, and killing one attendee.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) agreed.

“I think she should,” Scalise said at a CNN-Politico event at the ​​Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, when asked if Cheatle should step down.

The Secret Service has been under intense scrutiny from lawmakers since the Trump rally shooting. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about the security measures or the lack thereof, aiming their frustrations mainly at the Secret Service — the entity that was responsible for securing the rally over the weekend.

Wednesday afternoon, in an attempt, seemingly, to ease concerns, Senate and House members received phone briefings from Cheatle, Secret Service Deputy Director Ron Rowe, FBI Director Chris Wray and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. Senate Republican leadership only doubled down on calls for Cheatle’s resignation after the call.

“Last week’s near-assassination of former President Trump was a grave attack on American democracy. The nation deserves answers and accountability,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) posted on social media following the briefing. “New leadership at the Secret Service would be an important step in that direction.”

Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) also called for Cheatle to leave her post, adding “this was a 100% cover-your-ass briefing.”

“Someone has died. The President was almost killed. The head of the Secret Service needs to go,” he said in a statement.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) also joined in the post-briefing calls for Cheatle’s resignation.

“Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle needs to step down immediately,” he wrote on social media.

Some angry Republican senators even aggressively confronted Cheatle at the RNC Wednesday night, demanding answers about the Trump rally shooting.

In a video posted on social media by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), senators including Blackburn, Barrasso and Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) were seen talking with Cheatle and then shouting questions at her when she tried to move away.

“I don’t think that this is the forum to have this discussion,” Cheatle can be heard saying, before quickly striding away.

Capitol Hill is also gearing up for investigations and hearings from several committees in both chambers to answer the mounting questions about what went wrong in Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon. House Republicans have already scheduled a hearing for next Monday and subpoenaed Cheatle to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee.

Both the chair and the ranking members of the Senate Homeland Security committee also announced a bipartisan investigation into the deadly incident earlier this week. Senate Judiciary, House Judiciary, House Homeland Security and House Intelligence Committees will also likely be involved in the probes into the rally shooting in the coming weeks and months.