Professional Wrestling, RNC Style: This Time, It’s Trump

In professional wrestling, there’s a concept called “kayfabe.” It’s what describes the staged fights and beefs between different performers. These staged fights are the lifeblood of the genre.

Throughout the RNC, we’ve seen a kind of inverse kayfabe. Instead of miming anger, the Trumpified GOP has focused intently on projecting calmness and normalcy. References to the election ending on Inauguration Day or the attempt to overturn the 2020 election are almost completely absent from the primetime events.

The question is both how long they can keep it up, and whether Trump himself will manage to maintain this facade during the 90 minute address he’s scheduled to deliver.

It’s no accident, then, that he’ll be preceded by three emissaries from the world of professional wrestling. Linda McMahon, a former Trump-era Small Business Administration leader and WWE CEO, and UFC CEO Dana White will speak. Hulk Hogan, himself a professional wrestler whose defamation lawsuit, funded by billionaire and Vance ally Peter Thiel, destroyed Gawker, will also give a speech.

We’ll be following along below:

What to expect

Per a speaking schedule posted by the RNC, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) will kick off Thursday's events at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Former SBA administrator and ex-wrestling executive Linda McMahon will follow, along with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump friend Steve Witkoff will also speak.

At 7 p.m. CT, Trump attorney Alina Habba will address the audience, followed by Tucker Carlson. A couple of "everyday Americans" will follow, before wrestling star Hulk Hogan appears.

The 8 p.m. CT hour will feature evangelist Franklin Graham, Trump son Eric and, finally, UFC CEO Dana White, who will introduce Trump for a 90 minute address scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CT.

