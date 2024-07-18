LIVE COVERAGE

Professional Wrestling, RNC Style: This Time, It’s Trump

July 18, 2024
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - JULY 17: Supporters hold banners reading 'Make America Strong Again' during the third day of Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, on July 17, 2024.
July 18, 2024
In professional wrestling, there’s a concept called “kayfabe.” It’s what describes the staged fights and beefs between different performers. These staged fights are the lifeblood of the genre.

Throughout the RNC, we’ve seen a kind of inverse kayfabe. Instead of miming anger, the Trumpified GOP has focused intently on projecting calmness and normalcy. References to the election ending on Inauguration Day or the attempt to overturn the 2020 election are almost completely absent from the primetime events.

The question is both how long they can keep it up, and whether Trump himself will manage to maintain this facade during the 90 minute address he’s scheduled to deliver.

It’s no accident, then, that he’ll be preceded by three emissaries from the world of professional wrestling. Linda McMahon, a former Trump-era Small Business Administration leader and WWE CEO, and UFC CEO Dana White will speak. Hulk Hogan, himself a professional wrestler whose defamation lawsuit, funded by billionaire and Vance ally Peter Thiel, destroyed Gawker, will also give a speech.

What to expect

  • Per a speaking schedule posted by the RNC, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) will kick off Thursday's events at 5:30 p.m. CT.
  • Former SBA administrator and ex-wrestling executive Linda McMahon will follow, along with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump friend Steve Witkoff will also speak.
  • At 7 p.m. CT, Trump attorney Alina Habba will address the audience, followed by Tucker Carlson. A couple of "everyday Americans" will follow, before wrestling star Hulk Hogan appears.
  • The 8 p.m. CT hour will feature evangelist Franklin Graham, Trump son Eric and, finally, UFC CEO Dana White, who will introduce Trump for a 90 minute address scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CT.

  1. Hulk is known for his keen insight on American political history
    So that’s nice.

  2. OMG a 90 min address? No way am I watching. What a waste of air time.

    • The 8 p.m. CT hour will feature evangelist Franklin Graham, Trump son Eric and, finally, UFC CEO Dana White, who will introduce Trump for a 90 minute address scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CT.

  4. Makes you miss Jesse Ventura

  5. And that’s key because the non-primetime events are riddled with rage and ressentiment, kayfabe full frontal.

    It’s no accident that some of Trump’s staunchest stans are pro-wrestling touts and devotees but that does not imply they are any less serious in their desire to take over the joint: they know the difference but control in a democratic republic is no more or less real to them than their reactionary version and a lot less desirable since the rule-of-law stuff gets in the way of their fun.

