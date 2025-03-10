The Supreme Court Got Its Fourth Justice To Hear Challenge To Conversion Therapy Ban

Latest
This is your TPM evening briefing.
(L-R) US Supreme Court Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh share a laugh while waiting for their opportunity to leave the stage at the conclusion of the inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
By
|
March 10, 2025 5:44 p.m.
21
The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would hear an attempt to overturn Colorado’s ban of conversion therapy for minors. 

Conversion therapy attempts to change LGBT patients’ gender identity or orientation, and leading medical organizations have long criticized the discredited practice as deeply harmful, especially for young people. Dozens of states and Washington D.C. have similar bans.

The Court brushed up against state conversion therapy bans as recently as 2023. Then, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh said they would have taken up the case, Thomas and Alito arguing that the law infringes on speech rights. That group has now found at least its fourth, as it takes the votes of four justices to hear a case. That shift, in this climate, is ominous. 

The case was brought by Kaley Chiles, a professional counselor, backed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a now infamous right-wing law firm that has pushed many major culture war cases at the Supreme Court. Chiles claims that the ban infringes on her freedom of speech as a Christian who “believes clients can accept the bodies that God has given them and find peace.” The right-wing Supreme Court majority has often acted aggressively in defense of supposed Christian persecution.  

Colorado Attorney General Philip Weiser (D) called conversion therapy “unsafe and ineffective,” and defended the state’s right to protect patients from substandard treatment. 

Adding a layer of irony, the right has waged constant battle in recent years against gender affirming care for minors under the auspices of protecting them from activist and ideological health care providers. 

This case is a clear outgrowth of the greater anti-trans movement, though; in Chiles’ brief, her lawyers bemoan that conversion therapy bans leave “detransitioners — those who adopted a transgender identity but now identify with their biological sex — with no counseling support whatsoever in much of the United States.” While detransitioning is rare, right-wing media often highlights these individuals as “proof” of the harm of gender affirming care.  

That it only took a year and a half for Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh to recruit at least one other justice to their side speaks to the pitch of the anti-trans movement, particularly after Donald Trump’s reelection on a platform that was particularly fixated on rolling back protections for trans youth.

21
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
21
  1. The last time I checked, not a single Supreme Court justice holds a medical degree of any kind.

  debg says:

    Nor are they licensed psychologists, psychiatrists, or counselors.

  3. Well, how many more days of 900 point losses on the Dow will it take for the money branch of the GOP to admit that they all voted for “fucking moron” as per Rex Tillerson ?? I hate to tell you, you genius money men, but it’s been apparent for some long time that Trump is a “fake businessman” who has never earned a dime on anything but grift.

    Trump is, in fact, a disaster for the economy and the country. NOTHING will get better until Trump leaves office. NOTHING.

  4. Percentage of LGBTQ youth in the U.S. with experience with conversion therapy who attempted suicide within the past 12 months as of 2023

    This graph is interactive on the page.

    image
    image988×671 34.4 KB

    Around 27 percent of U.S. LGBTQ youth who had experienced conversion therapy had attempted suicide within the previous 12 months as of 2023, compared to nine percent of LGBTQ youth who had not experienced conversion therapy. The statistic illustrates the share of LGBTQ youth in the U.S. who attempted suicide within the past 12 months as of 2022, by experience with conversion therapy.

    New Study Finds Conversion Therapy, and its Associated Harms, Cost the U.S. an Estimated $9.23 Billion Annually

    This is the first known study to apply a comprehensive model to assess the socioeconomic impacts of conversion therapy.

    Research scientists at The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people, in partnership with health economists at Cytel, ​​a multinational research organization, published a new peer-reviewed study today in JAMA Pediatrics that found the practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth, and its associated harms, cost the United States an estimated $9.23 billion annually. The full article, “Humanistic and Economic Burden of Conversion Therapy on LGBTQ Youth in the United States: A Systematic Literature Review and an Economic Evaluation,” can be found here.

  5. Proctology Hobbyists only…

    Always pulling things out of their ass…

    Pretty good for amateurs, i’ll give them that

Avatar for system1 Avatar for frustum Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for dont Avatar for callmeeric Avatar for debg Avatar for lastroth Avatar for pb Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for benthere Avatar for jonney_5 Avatar for tiowally Avatar for 19tibekius6 Avatar for thomaspaine Avatar for Scoutmom

