3 days ago
Ron Wyden’s Fight For Free Tax Filing Is A Blueprint For Future Democratic Battles Against Trump
4 days ago
The Reprobate Review: Announcing The Winners Of The 2024 Golden Duke Awards
5 days ago
The Jimmy Carter Renaissance
7 days ago
Democratic Governors Brace For Coming Legal Battles Against Trump Admin

Johnson Performs Confidence As Dems Vow Perfect Attendance

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens during a Hanukkah reception at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. The bicameral event was held to cel... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens during a Hanukkah reception at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. The bicameral event was held to celebrate the upcoming eight-day festival of Hanukkah. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 2, 2025 5:55 p.m.
47
House Democrats are reportedly planning to hold their full caucus’ 215-member-strong line during the speakership election on Friday, as incumbent Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) vies to re-secure his place as head of one arm of the incoming Republican trifecta.

With at least two members of the House Democratic conference experiencing health issues, there was some speculation that even one or two missing Democrats might give Johnson — and his historically tight margins to be elected speaker — a bit of breathing room. But according to Politico, Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA), who hasn’t voted since May due to a health issue, is set to return to D.C. tomorrow. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also posted a video Thursday on board a flight back to D.C., returning to Washington following hip replacement surgery after she fell while traveling in Luxembourg last month.

That means that Johnson can only lose one vote and still secure the speakership. We already know who that one vote is likely to come from — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has been very vocal about his disdain for Johnson, specifically that the speaker has at times worked with Democrats to pass basic funding bills to keep the government open while his own party engages in theatrics or is mired in dysfunction. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), a known weirdo and wild card, has already indicated she is unsure how she will vote on Friday, and there are other members of the Republican conference who aren’t exactly thrilled to vote for Johnson, like Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). But its been speculated that those members may carry out their rebellion in creative ways that won’t actually tank Johnson’s speakership bid — like voting “present” in order to lower the threshold for Johnson to reach a simple majority (though, with all 215 Democrats present and voting for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) there’s a limit to how effective that maneuver will be).

There were some headlines Thursday afternoon that signaled members of the Republican conference have been engaged in concessions talks with Johnson. The suspense may be over before voting begins. But the drama is an early test of President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to unify his party and bend it to his will. Trump endorsed Johnson for speaker over the holiday.

Johnson, for his part, is at least projecting confidence that tomorrow’s vote won’t go the same way his predecessor’s did. During an interview with “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning, Johnson stressed the importance of a smooth election, given a few key dates coming up on the calendar.

“We’re going to get this done,” Johnson said. “I’m humbled and honored to have President Trump’s endorsement for the role again.

“We have got to get the Congress started, which begins tomorrow, and we have to get immediately to work,” he said. “We have to certify the election of President Donald J. Trump on January 6, on Monday, and we have many important things pressing on us right now, so there’s no time to waste. We have to stay unified.”

As Trump’s allies already signaled during the last few weeks of his transition before the holidays, the president-elect is not above threatening those who don’t fall in line with primary challengers.

47
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s deputy editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
47
