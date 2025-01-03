Johnson Finally Flips Holdouts To Secure Gavel In Prolonged First Vote 

Latest
16 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (L) passes the gavel to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (L) passes the gavel to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) retained his Speakership in the face of opposition within his own party as the 119th Congress holds its first session to vote for a new Speaker of the House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 3, 2025 3:36 p.m.
After nearly two hours, ferocious whipping and a dark-horse defection, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) secured the gavel on the first ballot. 

The mood was tense in the House chamber as the vote unfurled; many Freedom Caucus types, who wouldn’t commit to supporting Johnson beforehand, sat in stony silence while their names were called. Three members — the expected Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the somewhat expected Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and the surprise Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) — voted for other candidates, seemingly sinking the vote. 

Members spilled out of the chamber, projecting various degrees of doom and optimism. 

“They were incompetent in the last session of Congress, and they’re showing their incompetence in this new session,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) told TPM on his way down the steps from the House floor.

“Hey guys, news flash, the sky’s not falling,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) told a gaggle of reporters. “I know it’d be super high drama and exciting if everything fell apart but it’s not going to happen — Mike Johnson is going to be speaker of the House.” 

A few minutes later, Van Orden was proven right — “I TOLD YA,” he hollered on his way back into the chamber. 

Norman and Massie changed their votes to Johnson after huddling with him, giving him the gavel while the vote was held open. 

The speakership fight differed in key ways from former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) at the start of the last Congress, though consistent dynamics made the outcome of Friday’s vote far from a sure thing. They both had to contend with an obstinate rightward flank that was eager to resist, but uninterested in detailing an actionable set of demands (see: Massie complaining about aid to Ukraine and government spending). They both benefitted from a lack of viable alternative candidates. They both had thin margins and a lockstep Democratic opposition. 

But Johnson had President-Elect Donald Trump’s support, something McCarthy lacked during the vote that ultimately cost him his job. He also had the external pressure of the electoral certification Monday that forced wayward Republicans into line — he reportedly sold the deadline to his members as a delay of the Trump presidency, should they fail to elect a speaker in time. 

So, Johnson survived his first test of the 119th Congress, and a new rule change will inoculate him from the same degree of risk that plagued McCarthy: Now nine Republicans have to band together to trigger the motion to vacate, threatening the speaker’s job. For McCarthy, that threshold was one, a rule that ultimately allowed for his ouster. 

Still — electing a speaker is supposed to be the easy part. 

“The bad news is they’re dysfunctional,” McGovern said. “The good news is they’re dysfunctional, it means they won’t get anything done”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Notable Replies

  2. Hypothesis:
    Trump is triggering PTSD.

  3. Avatar for tim tim says:

    There are worse people in the GOP caucus than Johnson. After security briefings last year or so he went in big on aid for Ukraine. Hopefully Thule will be enough of a non-magite that together with Johnson the worst aspects of Trump will be contained until mid-term elections and hopefully enough Dems will win to create a real check on Trump.

    Other than that there isn’t much hope at all. I never thought I would live to see the day where I would be placing my hopes on traditional republicans, but at this point they are the only thing separating the country from the wing-nuts and the abyss.

    (Hmmm, I believe there was a time, not too long ago, where I thought of traditional Republicans as the wing-nuts.)

    This period of time feels strangely like late antiquity, but maybe the early 1930s felt like that as well at the time.

  4. Tactical win, and a strategic loss for Johnson. looks as if the ungovernable caucus will continue to be ungovernable.

  5. Avatar for tim tim says:

    I’m taking that as plus. There is governing: positive governing, and there is negative governing; perhaps then between the two there is non-governing or ungoverning. I’ll take ungoverning to block.

    (I think critical events he can pull things thru - perhaps if only by relying on the Democratis caucus but at least there’s hope for decency when its needed, and the rest of the time I hope they all compete on antics - like wanting non-woke bathrooms in the capital building or something stupid like that, which is better than passing bills to undermine medicare or social security).

