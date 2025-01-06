Dems Shift Into Role As Opposition Party With Reminders That They’re The Adults In The Room

Latest
January 6, 2025 5:54 p.m.
With little to live for in the days since Republicans took back control of the House, Senate, and White House, Democrats have officially taken up their mantle as the opposition party. That work has, in recent days, at times taken the form of repeated jabs at their colleagues across the aisle, reminding viewers at home that there’s one party that does peaceful transfers of power.

The Senate and the House gathered today for a joint session of Congress, during which Donald Trump’s 2024 Electoral College win was certified, with Vice President Kamala Harris following protocol to preside over the certification of her own loss. It was a low-key, dull affair (as it should be) compared to the last time a similar body met to carry out the same duty.

In all the pomp and circumstance of the past week, Democrats found themselves back in familiar territory, using each moment of decorum to articulate precisely how and why their party is the party that still believes in liberal democracy. Also, the party of adults. Pointing out the fact that their are no election deniers in their ranks has been a big theme.

For example, during his speech on the House floor opening up the 119th Congress after Mike Johnson secured the speakership, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) snuck in a less-than-subtle dig at his colleagues before handing the gavel over to the newly reelected speaker.

Two months ago, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America. Thank you for that very generous applause. It’s okay. There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle.

One should love America—One should love America when you win and when you lose. That’s the patriotic thing to do and that’s the America that House Democrats will fight hard to preserve, because we love this country.

After the election was certified this afternoon, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who served on the House January 6 Select Committee during its investigation into the attack on the Capitol four years ago, reiterated the sentiment. Per WaPo:

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), the lead manager of Donald Trump’s second impeachment who also served on the House select committee that investigated the Capitol attack, said the reason Monday’s certification process was so peaceful is because Democrats “have no election deniers on our side of the aisle, and we try to act as constitutional patriots, adhering to the processes set forth in the Constitution.”

