The Brief

Ramaswamy Pulls His Reviled Ad After it Hurts Him in the Polls

Here's a look at a few things TPM is following this morning.
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10.30.26 | 8:14 am
CHILLICOTHE, OHIO - OCTOBER 28: Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at the Shoemaker Center at Ohio University on October 28,... CHILLICOTHE, OHIO - OCTOBER 28: Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at the Shoemaker Center at Ohio University on October 28, 2026 in Chillicothe, Ohio. President Trump is rallying support for Republican candidates in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Ramaswamy Is Very Disappointed That Everyone is Talking About His Ad and Not ‘Policy’

Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign has stopped running the ad featuring his opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother denouncing her as a liar.

The ad repulsed voters, especially after they learned the backstory: Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, had not been in touch with her daughter since her husband, Acton’s stepfather, was accused of raping Acton in the 1970s, when Acton was 12 years old. Arthur and her husband then fled to avoid a trial.

One internal poll, described by Axios, found that voters who were aware of the ad disapproved of it 2-to-1 and found Ramaswamy falling behind in the polls as a result of it.

Earlier this week, Trump continued to defend Ramaswamy.”Vivek was treated very unfairly,” he said. “He had the mother of his opponent say that her daughter was a liar. I said, ‘why can’t I have an opponent like that?’ She said worse than that. Horrible things about her own daughter. And the press — the fake news — criticized him.”

Ramaswamy tried to claim his campaign had not pulled the ad.

“It ran to completion, and we put up four other ads,” he claimed, speaking to the press yesterday.

The campaign had set aside $4 million for it, according to the Columbus Dispatch, but only spent $1 million.

Ramaswamy then tried to shame a reporter for asking about it. “For all of the discussion around 30 second ads, I would love, even for this final close, for this campaign to really be about policy.”

Black Workers Flee Government; Administration Tries to Replace Them With Young Right-Wingers

Scott Kupor testifies during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on his nomination to be Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 3, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
  • More than a year ago, TPM’s Layla A. Jones was flagging troubling numbers in federal jobs data, showing the impact that DOGE and other Trump efforts to remake the federal government were having on Black workers. Black Americans are overrepresented among the federal workforce.
  • A Washington Post report yesterday followed up on this story, finding that about one in five black workers has left the federal government during Trump’s second term.
  • Between late 2024 and September 2025, “the estimated number of Black people working for the government fell by 30 percent,” The Post reported. “By comparison, reported federal employment declined by 4 percent among all other races included in the survey.”
  • On Thursday, TPM published a story by Bex Heimbrock on the Trump administration’s recruiting efforts. Office of Personnel Management head Scott Kupor has been touring the country with Turning Point USA aligned influencers, including Benny Johnson, seeking to recruit young — and presumably deeply conservative — college graduates. “What I really want to see is more people like ‘Big Balls,’ or Ed,” said Kupor, referring to former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine.

Tabs

  • The big news in the second half of this week is the Trump administration subpoenaing California election workers, a dramatic escalation in its campaign to get the state to set aside the ballots of people on error-filled lists of supposed noncitizen voters. We’ll be following that and similar developments in our liveblog.
  • Benjamin Netanyahu becomes the latest international right-wing leader to claim widespread fraud after an election where he was not the clear-cut winner.
  • If Democrats retake both chambers of Congress, they will have a chance to block Trump’s scheme to use the Census to remake how political power works in America, Layla A. Jones reports, and previews the options available.
  • Hackers stole an estimated $6.3 billion from crypto exchange Binance, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Woman of the Hour

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: Alina Habba is seen on April 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It’s Alina Habba Mildon, previously in The Brief for her deal to get a Venezuelan billionaire a pardon in exchange for $50 million. Trump is very angry about this. But there’s an off ramp for Mildon: She simply needs to give the president his cut. “In calls with allies last week, Mr. Trump raged about the scale of the contract and said he wanted Mrs. Mildon to give a portion of the money to one of his causes,” The New York Times reports.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
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  2. Avatar for ted ted says:

    Reading skills improve when you read aloud to a non-judgemental feline audience.

    The Books Buddies program is provided by the Berks County Animal Rescue League in PA. But this pic is old and the rules have changed. Now the cats have to stay in their cages and kids read to them through the bars. Sigh.

  3. The pardon has become the biggest loophole in the whole constitution, big enough to send ocean-liners through, 10 across. Trump can sell them, he can get his people to do illegal things and then ‘pardon’ them, etc. The SCOTUS should address this, if they have any pretense of legitimacy at all.

  4. Avatar for ted ted says:

    Uh oh.

  5. Welcome to the last what-fresh-hell Friday before the mid-term elections, which will no doubt continue over the weekend. Onward.

    As we very politely say here in Canada: Vote as you please, but please vote. You got this, 'Muricans.

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