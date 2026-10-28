The Trump Administration Gets an Early Start on Interfering in the Midterms

In Alaska, California, and as-yet-unknown locales, the Trump administration is seeking to undermine the midterm elections.

It seems like a different era and a different country at this point, but the 2020 elections saw pitched battles over whether the DOJ would change policy to allow election-related investigations in the immediate aftermath of the vote. One Trump official, Jeff Clark, faced widespread condemnation for helping the president try to hijack the agency in his bid to stay in power after losing that year.

Times have changed. And the Trump administration is charting a new path for questioning the results: interfering on the front end.

In recent days, the DOJ has threatened state officials with prosecution for not going along with its priorities. It sued Alaska, seeking to block the state from certifying its Senate election if the Democrat wins. In California, it’s fought a series of losing battles over dubious claims of mass noncitizen voting.

Meanwhile, other actors may be getting in the mix, so to speak. One of the lesser-noticed consequences of this administration’s purges of federal employees and general focus on nonsense has been the loss of personnel devoted to cyber defense of critical assets like election infrastructure. A hacker reportedly sought to breach the Federal Election Commission’s website this week; it’s another big unknown at the center of it all.

Below, we will begin to track, in real time, how the administration and others target the midterms.