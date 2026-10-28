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The Trump Administration Gets an Early Start on Interfering in the Midterms

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10.28.26 | 2:24 pm
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Middle Georgia Regional Airport on November 4... US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Middle Georgia Regional Airport on November 4, 2018 in Macon, Georgia following a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

In Alaska, California, and as-yet-unknown locales, the Trump administration is seeking to undermine the midterm elections.

It seems like a different era and a different country at this point, but the 2020 elections saw pitched battles over whether the DOJ would change policy to allow election-related investigations in the immediate aftermath of the vote. One Trump official, Jeff Clark, faced widespread condemnation for helping the president try to hijack the agency in his bid to stay in power after losing that year.

Times have changed. And the Trump administration is charting a new path for questioning the results: interfering on the front end.

In recent days, the DOJ has threatened state officials with prosecution for not going along with its priorities. It sued Alaska, seeking to block the state from certifying its Senate election if the Democrat wins. In California, it’s fought a series of losing battles over dubious claims of mass noncitizen voting.

Meanwhile, other actors may be getting in the mix, so to speak. One of the lesser-noticed consequences of this administration’s purges of federal employees and general focus on nonsense has been the loss of personnel devoted to cyber defense of critical assets like election infrastructure. A hacker reportedly sought to breach the Federal Election Commission’s website this week; it’s another big unknown at the center of it all.

Below, we will begin to track, in real time, how the administration and others target the midterms.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
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    It still isn’t illegal, but this does not look good at the moment.

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    https://electionlawblog.org/2026/inside-democrats-secret-effort-to-stack-alaskas-ballot/

    In the summer of 2025, a staffer for Mary Peltola, the Alaska Democrat who was eyeing a run for Senate, received unusual instructions from top campaign aides: Find as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can.

    Based on “interviews and emails”. So maybe, maybe not. Needs to be looked at.

  2. Caravans of Canadians!! You can smell the maple syrup from Kansas City!! So nasty!! They’re all wearing denim jackets stuffed with Chinese bamboo ballots filled in for Democrats!! They’re setting up roadblocks on the highways and only letting white guys pass if they can name a dozen contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race!!

  3. Avatar for gajake gajake says:

    A little further into the article:

    “Ballot-stacking tactics are common in politics and generally considered legal — and have been employed by both parties in Alaska.”

    The NYT is offended, I guess, that Democrats would use the same legal dirty tricks that get Republicans elected. I don’t really care.

  4. (post deleted by author)

  5. WHO CARES, Its not illegal!!!

    Shady- yes.

    Illegal - how?

    The Incumbent Senator has the word “INCUMBENT” next to his name.

    Correct?

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