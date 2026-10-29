Where Things Stand
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) plans to try to impeach Hegseth post-midterms. TPM illustration/Getty... Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) plans to try to impeach Hegseth post-midterms. TPM illustration/Getty Images MORE LESS

Trump Warns Dems to Not Impeach Hegseth If They Win House. A Republican Is Already Planning to After the Midterms

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10.29.26 | 5:31 pm

‘I Give It Better Than a 50% Chance Of Passing’

President Trump is warning House Democrats of supposed consequences to come if they vote on articles of impeachment against the bombastic and shameless Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the new Congress, should they win control of the House in a few short days.

“I think it’s terrible,” Trump told the Washington Examiner on Thursday morning before heading out to another rally for Republican candidates in South Carolina who probably do not want him there. “All they do is they talk about impeaching everybody.”

“I mean, honestly, if we wanted to play that game, we could play it just as well,” Trump said. “But they’re talking about Pete Hegseth. He’s doing a great job. He’s a great warrior. I think he’s the best at his job in many, many years, and a lot of people agree with him.”

It’s not clear what Trump means by “we could play it just as well,” but he is likely referring to his intention to veto anything that comes his way should Democrats pull off an upper and lower chamber sweep. No one would expect any different.

The fault in Trump’s logic is intertwined with a problem that has plagued House Republican leadership throughout the entire 119th Congress — a problem of their own making, too: Thomas Massie.

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Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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  1. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    Megachurch Pastor Tests Federal Ban on Endorsing From the Pulpit
    Notify the IRS

  2. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    [Midterm Elections 2026: How Much Are The Parties Spending on Ads?]
    Thank you Citizen United!
    Just think of what actual good could have come, if that money was better spent.

  3. This is all just a major mess but then that is exactly what the CF wants. Make it look bad and keep people away from the voting booth.

    We can’t let that happen… please vote !

  4. President Trump is warning House Democrats of supposed consequences to come if they vote on articles of impeachment against the bombastic and shameless Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the new Congress, should they win control of the House in a few short days.

    Post electon is going to be an interesting time. Trump is going to discover that the Congress is Article One for a reason.

  5. So, Donnie is “dictating” what the Congress can and cannot do??? What a buffoon!!! I would tell him to “stay in his lane,” but he doesn’t recognize boundaries, legal, constitutional, or otherwise. Petulance on parade.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

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