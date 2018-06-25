Latest
Defense Secretary James Mattis attends a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
3 mins ago
Trump Cools On ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis: Keeps Mattis Out Of Loop, Doesn’t Listen To Him
First lady Melania Trump waves as she walks off stage after speaking to students at the annual conference of SADD: Students Against Destructive Decisions, in Tysons, Va., Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
22 mins ago
Melania Preaches Compassion, Kindness, Positivity At Conference
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0534 -- Pictured: (l-r) Donald Trump during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 15, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
28 mins ago
Trump To Jimmy Fallon: ‘Be A Man’ About Backlash To Hair-Mussing
livewire

Waters Has ‘No Sympathy’ For Trump Staffers, Urges More Public Shunning

By | June 25, 2018 7:07 am

At a Saturday “Keep Families Together” rally in Los Angeles, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) cheered recent incidents where members of the Trump administration were protested in public spaces or asked to leave businesses, saying she “has no sympathy for these people.”

“You think we’re rallying now? You ain’t seen nothing yet,” she said to a passionate crowd. “Already you have members of your cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants … protesters taking up at their house saying ‘no peace, no sleep.’”

Waters referred to recent incidents where Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia and protesters gathered to play audio of crying immigrant children outside of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s home.

In recent days, Nielsen and White House aide Stephen Miller were also heckled by protestors in two separate episodes at Mexican restaurants in D.C.

“I have no sympathy for these people that are in this administration who know it is wrong what they’re doing on so many fronts, but they tend to not want to confront this President,” Waters continued at the rally.

“For these members of his Cabinet who remain and try to defend him they’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store, the people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the President ‘no I can’t hang with you, this is wrong this is unconscionable and we can’t keep doing this to children,'” she said.

She encouraged listeners to join the movement by using public shunning as a form of protest.

History is “not going to be kind to this administration,” she warned. “We want history to record that we stood up, that we pushed back, that we fought and that we did not consider ourselves victims of this President.”

Watch her speech here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments