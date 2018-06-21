Latest
Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, departs Federal District Court, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Citing ‘Extensive’ Publicity, Mueller Seeks Jury Questionnaire For Manafort Trial
NPS Approves ‘Unite The Right’ Anniversary Rally Outside White House
Major Data And Tech Companies Quietly Profit Off Contracts With ICE
‘Fascist!’ Miller Joins Club Of Trump Aides Protested At Mexican Restaurants

By | June 21, 2018 11:38 am
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a business session with state governors in the State Dining Room at the White House February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association is holding its annual winter meeting this week in Washington.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

Patrons at a Mexican restaurant in D.C. recognized Trump aide Stephen Miller and took him to task on Sunday for his hand in the administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, according to a Wednesday New York Post report.

One kept his message simple, yelling “fascist!”

Another invoked sarcasm: “Hey look guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?”

Miller reportedly did not respond but moved away from the hecklers inside the restaurant.

The altercation occurred two days before Miller’s coworker, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, was confronted by protesters at another D.C. Mexican joint, though she left the restaurant after enduring about 10 minutes of cries of “shame!” and “have you listened to it? Do you hear the babies crying?”  

