livewire

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: VA Restaurant Kicked Me Out ‘Because I Work For POTUS’

By | June 23, 2018 11:30 am
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday that she was told to leave a Lexington, Virginia restaurant the previous night due to her role in the Trump administration.

The tweet, former Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub and others pointed out, came from Sanders’ government account.

In a play-by-play to the Washington Post Saturday afternoon, the co-owner of The Red Hen, Stephanie Wilkinson, said she drove down to her restaurant Friday night after hearing from a chef that Sanders had just arrived. Asked what they thought, Wilkinson recounted, the restaurant’s staff said they wanted Sanders gone.

“This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals,” she told the Post.

Wilkinson said she asked Sanders to step outside to the restaurant’s patio and then asked her to leave. “That’s fine. I’ll go,” Sanders said, according to Wilkinson.

The story first broke in a tweet early Saturday morning from Brennan Gilmore, executive director of the progressive political action committee Clean Virginia.

Gilmore posted pictures of what appeared to be a note with the instruction to “86” Sanders, and of a Facebook post from a server at the restaurant.

“I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…” the post read.

Asked for comment, Sanders referred TPM to her tweet Saturday.

The incident fits a recent pattern: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled with shouts of “Shame!” for several minutes at a Washington, D.C. Mexican restaurant on Tuesday.

Two nights earlier, White House adviser Stephen Miller was called a “fascist” at another District Mexican restaurant, the New York Post subsequently reported citing an unnamed source who saw it happen.

All three administration officials — Sanders, Nielsen and Miller — played leading roles in implementing or defending the Trump administration’s family separation policy.

Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, chimed in Saturday with his own folksy condemnation. It’s unclear if he was in attendance Friday night.

This post has been updated. 

