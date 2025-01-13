Latest
3 days ago
Trump Gets Sentenced To Be First Convict President
4 days ago
Trump And His Allies Follow Well Worn Playbook To Gloat Over Devastating LA Wildfires
5 days ago
North Carolina Dems Denounce ‘Astonishing’ State Supreme Court Move To Block Certification Of Dem Victory

Aileen Cannon Muddles Her Way To A Partial Decision On Jack Smith’s Report

Aileen Cannon
By
|
January 13, 2025 2:03 p.m.
51
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida stepped back on Monday from an earlier ruling that purported to block part of ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report from being released, while reasserting her claim to have blocked the rest of it.

In the Monday ruling, she said that the remaining special counsel prosecutors and defense attorneys in the Mar-a-Lago case will have to appear this Friday to discuss Volume 2 and debate whether the DOJ can release it to some members of Congress. That section of the report, prosecutors have said, covers the Mar-a-Lago records case. Volume 1 deals with the investigation into Trump’s attempt to hold onto power after losing the election.

Cannon’s assertion that she has grounds to rule here is already cocooned in a nesting doll of questions about her authority. Part of the order purports to make Volume 1 of the report available. But Cannon never had any form of authority over the Jan. 6 investigation. In the Mar-a-Lago case, she ceded authority when she dismissed the case after ruling last year that Smith was unconstitutionally appointed. The case then went to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, however, signaled last week in a letter to Congress that the DOJ would abide by Cannon’s order blocking release of the report. In the new, Monday order, Cannon said that while she was purporting to allow Volume 1 to be released, the block on Volume 2 would remain in place.

Cannon specified in the order that she would allow her order blocking the public release of Volume 1 to expire at midnight Eastern Time on Jan. 14. That timeframe gives Trump’s two co-defendants in the case, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, several hours to make a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court for an injunction blocking release of the report. With one week left until Trump takes office, even an extremely modest delay could effectively block the report from ever reaching public view.

Cannon, in her order, went out of her way to signal distrust of the DOJ. She only purported to allow release of Volume 1 after making a show of accepting prosecutors’ statement that the section of the report does not reference information contained in the second volume. “Counsel are reminded of their obligation of full candor to this Court and their duty as officers of the Court to ensure complete accuracy and completeness in their representations,” Cannon wrote in one footnote.

For Volume 2, which deals with issues for which Nauta and De Oliveira remain under indictment, Garland has said that the DOJ only plans to transmit the report to the heads of a few congressional committees.

Cannon asserted authority throughout the order to block the release of the report, saying at one point that she was not “willing” to make the “gamble” of allowing the DOJ to send Volume 2 “on the basis of generalized interest by members of Congress, at least not without full briefing and a hearing on the subject.”

The DOJ said in a filing over the weekend that Smith had formally left the Justice Department on Friday. It’s been fighting for public release of Volume 1 and limited release of Volume 2 for the past week, trying to beat a clock that will run out once Trump takes office on Jan. 20. The 11th Circuit ruled on Thursday that the report could be released, but has so far declined to rule on whether to overturn the initial injunction that Cannon put into place.

51
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
51
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for nobiru nobiru says:

    I still don’t see how she has jurisdiction over this case any longer. Thank you for writing “purported” throughout the story in reference to her authority.

    Also take heed of her footnote where she practically accuses the DOJ of lying in reference to whether there is any overlap between the parts of the reports dealing with the Insurrection vs. the parts dealing with the stolen documents. She wants “complete … completeness.” Sheesh!

  2. Keep licking that boot, Aileen. You’ll get your lifetime prize yet.

  3. How does she have any standing in this report? I’m utterly flummoxed by anyone paid any attention to her “order” in the first place. Good Grief.

  4. Avatar for sandi sandi says:

    I’m so confused with the snarl of corruption. I thought the 11th had cleared the way for release of vol 1 on the 12th. Just leaving time for scotus to step in. Which they didn’t (did I miss something, taking a mental health weekend?).

  5. Seldom have so few done so much to ensure the world conforms to the wishes of one purported man.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

45 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for sandi Avatar for jeffgee1 Avatar for brutus1910 Avatar for egyptsteve Avatar for danny Avatar for jkrogman Avatar for ifeveroheverawiztherewas Avatar for left_in_washington_state Avatar for deputydawg Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for hoagie Avatar for darrtown Avatar for edgarant Avatar for choska Avatar for tleopold Avatar for dannydorko Avatar for micande Avatar for tindalos Avatar for jackofalltirades Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for arrdubya Avatar for old_guru Avatar for Vic_Bold_II

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: