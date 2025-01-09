Trump And His Allies Follow Well Worn Playbook To Gloat Over Devastating LA Wildfires

Latest
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 8: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire has grown to more than 2900-acres and is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
By
|
January 9, 2025 3:31 p.m.
As a series of devastating wildfires ravages parts of Southern California, Donald Trump and his allies have seized on the moment to gloat, spread disinfo and politicize the still unfolding tragedy. 

The fires, which began Tuesday and have spread rapidly due to 80 miles-per-hour Santa Ana winds, have so far killed five people, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and have forced almost 180,000 people to evacuate. One of the fires in the Pacific Palisaides, which has burned over 17,000 acres, has now been named the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history and has yet to be contained.

Despite the enormous gravity of the tragedy, figures on the right, including Trump and Elon Musk, have used the ongoing devastation as an opportunity to blast Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the natural disaster, and to promote blatantly false information about why this tragedy has become so disastrous.

It’s a toxic and familiar strategy among right-wingers in the face of tragedy, Bill Adair, founder of PolitiFact and author of “Beyond the Big Lie,” said in an interview with TPM.

“This is a rerun of what we have seen in other tragedies,” he said. “The tragedies become political and the lies come from the right. And it’s just sadly predictable and it just seems to happen every time.”

Right-wingers flooded the internet with misinformation and conspiracy theories following the East Palestine train derailment in February 2023. Trump and his allies were behind similar efforts to boost disinfo about the FEMA response to hurricane damage in North Carolina this fall, as well. And just last week, Trump was personally spreading debunked information about the attack in New Orleans over New Years, attempting to make the tragic incident a border control issue. 

“We’re so early in the Los Angeles fires that we don’t know the details about the challenges that the firefighters are facing,” Adair continued. “But in the absence of facts, the people on the right have filled it with these unsubstantiated claims.” 

On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to comment on the disaster, saying: “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

And in a separate post the same day, Trump claimed that Newson “refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way.”

“I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes,” Trump said. 

In response to Trump’s “water restoration declaration” claims,  Newsom’s office clarified in a post on X that no such document exists and that the claim is “pure fiction.”

Billionaire Elon Musk also seized on the moment to politicize the disaster, blaming the situation on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in California. In response to a video clip on X announcing the LA city council’s vote to appoint the first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department, Musk wrote, “DEI means people DIE.”

And Fox News host Jesse Waters blamed Native Americans and Newsom for the devastation saying in a news segment on Wednesday that “Gavin’s been tearing down dams. Why? Because the Indians wanted some of the river back so they could catch salmon. Gavin didn’t just knock down one dam for the Indians, he knocked down all four.”

Author Headshot
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
  1. Remember the 2015-2016 Presidential campaign when the criticism of DJT was that he “lacked the required temperament to hold the office of President of the United States?” Ah, the good ol’ days!

  2. Tedious repetition should be sufficient justification to ignore it yet, every time it seems, each outrage becomes another set of lurid headlines. This suggests a different kind of analysis might be more accurate, perhaps something along the bread and circuses line.

    The normalization of the extreme and outright crazy could be a signature of the century thus far or a decade of it at least.

  3. To state obvious, this is going to be a rough couple of years. This is what lacking empathy and willful ignorance brings.

  4. We need someone of stature to stop playing footsie and say out loud, “Donald Trump is a disgrace to humanity and everything decent and the best thing he can do is shut the fuck up and get out of the way,” Someone, anyone. Where is our “have you no decency?” moment?

  5. Avatar for RJA RJA says:

    Of course his supporters are unaware that the dams are over several mountain ranges and about 600 miles from LA, and that SoCal has gotten about an eighth inch of rain in 8 months. Many of them may not be able to conceive of what 600 miles is. Not to mention zero concept of why extended drought contributes to wild fire danger. Never mind that they want govt out of people’s lives so basically they voted against supporting fire fighters or inspections and brush clearing.

