Latest
2 hours ago
Second Woman Alleges Walker Paid For Her Abortion: ‘He Pressured Me’
AFP OUT U.S. President Donald Trump holds a listening session with students, parents and teachers in the State Dining Room at the White House February 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the session in the wake of last week's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 students and teachers dead.
8 hours ago
Hope Hicks Testifies In Front Of Jan. 6 Committee
10 hours ago
More Than Two Years After George Floyd’s Murder Sparked A Movement, Police Reform Has Stalled. What Happened?
1 day ago
Voting Rights Groups Ask Judge To Crack Down On Ballot Drop Box Surveillance In Arizona

Where Things Stand: Team Trump Receives The Jan 6 Subpoena

This is you TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol displays a video of former President Donald Trump at the White House on December 2, 2020 during a h... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 13: The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol displays a video of former President Donald Trump at the White House on December 2, 2020 during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, in possibly its final hearing, has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.  On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 26, 2022 6:11 p.m.

After reports surfaced last week suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee was struggling to find a lawyer on Trump’s team who was authorized to accept service of a subpoena, team Trump has reportedly been served.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to Politico this afternoon that Trump’s lawyers accepted the service of the subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee requesting records and testimony by mid-November. The lawyer who accepted the subpoena was Matthew Sarelson, according to Politico. He works with the The Dhillon Law Group, a firm representing Trump in matters related to the House Jan. 6 Committee’s work.

Per Politico:

The Jan. 6 panel wants Trump to provide relevant documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition by Nov. 14, though neither deadline is likely to hold. Trump has given no public indication about whether he will challenge the subpoena in court, a process that would all but ensure he never testified before the panel.

But Harmeet Dhillon, the top lawyer at The Dhillon Law Group, has retweeted multiple posts attacking the committee’s subpoena. In a statement last week, fellow Dhillon Law Group attorney David Warrington criticized the committee for publicly releasing a copy of the subpoena.

This comes amid reports that Trump has expressed some interest in testifying before the committee — which unanimously voted to subpoena Trump at its last hearing — but only if he could do it live. Trump’s aides and advisers are apparently trying to talk the former president out of that particular idea. Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that a legal adviser to Trump told the publication that they’ve counseled Trump to “absolutely fucking not” sit for live or televised testimony.

“It is my hope that we talked him out of it,” a source with knowledge of the matter told Rolling Stone. “The former president seemed receptive to our arguments against it, but with Donald Trump, it can be hard to tell sometimes what has actually sunk in or stuck.”

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

More Than Two Years After George Floyd’s Murder Sparked A Movement, Police Reform Has Stalled. What Happened?

Oz Argues Abortion Should Be Up To A Woman, Her Doctor … And Local Political Leaders

Second Woman Alleges Walker Paid For Her Abortion: ‘He Pressured Me’

Hope Hicks Testifies In Front Of Jan. 6 Committee

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Debate Audience Bursts Into Laughter As DeSantis Tries To Dodge Questions About 2024 — Cristina Cabrera

What We Are Reading

Mike Davis, California’s ‘prophet of doom’, on activism in a dying world: ‘Despair is useless’ — Lois Beckett 

Fox News offered to host a U.S. Senate debate in Utah. Evan McMullin said yes. Mike Lee said no.Bryan Schott

Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block House January 6 subpoena for phone records — CNN

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: