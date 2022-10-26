Where Things Stand: Team Trump Receives The Jan 6 Subpoena

After reports surfaced last week suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee was struggling to find a lawyer on Trump’s team who was authorized to accept service of a subpoena, team Trump has reportedly been served.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to Politico this afternoon that Trump’s lawyers accepted the service of the subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee requesting records and testimony by mid-November. The lawyer who accepted the subpoena was Matthew Sarelson, according to Politico. He works with the The Dhillon Law Group, a firm representing Trump in matters related to the House Jan. 6 Committee’s work.

Per Politico:

The Jan. 6 panel wants Trump to provide relevant documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition by Nov. 14, though neither deadline is likely to hold. Trump has given no public indication about whether he will challenge the subpoena in court, a process that would all but ensure he never testified before the panel. But Harmeet Dhillon, the top lawyer at The Dhillon Law Group, has retweeted multiple posts attacking the committee’s subpoena. In a statement last week, fellow Dhillon Law Group attorney David Warrington criticized the committee for publicly releasing a copy of the subpoena.

This comes amid reports that Trump has expressed some interest in testifying before the committee — which unanimously voted to subpoena Trump at its last hearing — but only if he could do it live. Trump’s aides and advisers are apparently trying to talk the former president out of that particular idea. Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that a legal adviser to Trump told the publication that they’ve counseled Trump to “absolutely fucking not” sit for live or televised testimony.

“It is my hope that we talked him out of it,” a source with knowledge of the matter told Rolling Stone. “The former president seemed receptive to our arguments against it, but with Donald Trump, it can be hard to tell sometimes what has actually sunk in or stuck.”

