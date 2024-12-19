Latest
Listen To This: AOC Snubbed

By
|
December 19, 2024 10:39 a.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss Democrats’ vote against elevating AOC to a prominent role, the great capitulation of the CEOs and Biden’s acts of mercy.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
