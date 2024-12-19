Trump’s Trump

As you’ve likely seen things kind of went off the rails today on Capitol Hill. Speaker Mike Johnson had assembled one of those big spending packages to avoid a government shutdown. Then Elon Musk went off on the bill and started a stampede for the exits among House Republicans. Then Trump turned against it too. Then JD Vance. By the end of the day not only was it clear that the bill was dead. There was a real question about whether Johnson’s Speakership will survive the vote for Speaker coming up on January 3rd.

But none of those points are the critical ones. This is about Elon Musk.

Trump has brought Musk into the central circle of power. He’s not only de facto Vice President. When was the last time you saw JD Vance? He’s practically co-president. Musk is erratic, volatile, impulsive, mercurial. He introduces a huge source of unpredictability and chaos into the presidency that for once Trump doesn’t control. See it clearly: Musk did this. Trump thrives on chaos, but his chaos. Not someone else’s chaos.

Trump is following. He’s trying to pretend otherwise but he’s following. And unlike all of Trump’s other bad hires or hires he gets tired of he can’t just shitcan Musk like all the rest. Musk is worth hundreds of billions of dollars. He’s got a bigger megaphone. And he’s got his own brand. I’m pretty sure there will eventually be a really big and really ugly falling out between the two of them. But it will take a while to get there and the costs are potentially quite large for both of them.

Trump has sewn himself into a sack with Elon Musk, a few billion dollars, a cat and a snake and had the sack tossed into the Tiber. That’s the story here. And it will go on for a while.