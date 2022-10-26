Hope Hicks Testifies In Front Of Jan. 6 Committee

Ex-White House communications director Hope Hicks had a transcribed interview with the House Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday, according to the New York Times and several other outlets.

The Times reports that Hicks’ testimony was held virtually and lasted about four hours. The committee reportedly pressed her on certain texts, though it’s unclear which ones were brought up. It’s also unclear what else the panel discussed with the former Trump aide during the session.

The panel had previously held an “informal interview” with Hicks, CNN reports.

Though Hicks was one of Trump’s closest advisers, she kept a lower profile near the end of his presidency as he desperately tried to steal the 2020 election from Joe Biden and eventually incited the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Hicks left the White House six days after the insurrection, but her departure was reportedly pre-planned and unrelated to the attack.

Various journalists’ books about the Trump administration have reported that Hicks had tried to push the then-president to face reality after the election and accept his defeat (to no avail, naturally).

When Hicks urged Trump to move on from the election, he complained during meetings, “Well, Hope doesn’t believe in me,” to which his adviser replied, “No, I don’t. Nobody’s convinced me otherwise,” according to reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.