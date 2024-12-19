Get Them While Ye Can!

If you’re thinking about joining us for our first live-audience version of the podcast on January 15th down in DC, definitely get your tickets now. We’ve got 200 seats/tickets and we’ve already sold half of them in the first 36 hours. As noted, it’s a live-audience version of the podcast followed by a Q&A and then drinks, with your first drink included in the price of admission. Join us. It’ll be fun. Tickets are $75 if you’re not a member and $50 for Prime and Prime AF members. For Inside members, the ticket is included in the price of your membership. If you’re a member you’ll already have gotten the discounted link sent directly to your inbox. Seriously, we can’t wait to see all of you.
Latest
2 hours agoGeorgia Appeals Court Disqualifies Fani Willis From Trump RICO Case
1 day agoHow a Decades-Old Loophole Lets Billionaires Avoid Medicare Taxes
2 days agoMAGA Republicans Dodge Questions About Their Own Party’s Plans To Gut Social Safety Net
3 days agoThe Ultimate MAGA: Global And Domestic Right Gathers, Ready For A New Trump Era
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|December 19, 2024 10:39 a.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss Democrats’ vote against elevating AOC…
-
|December 18, 2024 10:43 p.m.
As you’ve likely seen, things kind of went off the rails today on Capitol Hill. Speaker Mike Johnson had assembled…
-
|December 18, 2024 2:54 p.m.
I got the opportunity to see the new Dylan movie at an advance screening a couple nights ago. And I…