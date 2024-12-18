Some Thoughts on the Dylan Biopic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Timothee Chalamet is seen on location for the Bob Dylan biopic titled 'A Complete Unknown' on March 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

I got the opportunity to see the new Dylan movie at an advance screening a couple nights ago. And I wanted to share a few thoughts about. I don’t know how to write a movie review. And I don’t know enough about movies to write one anyway. These are just some of my reactions of mine.

First, for a tl;dr. I liked it. I recommend it. Especially if you’re at all a fan of Bob Dylan.

I’m a difficult audience for this kind of film. I know every detail and anecdote from the history the movie chronicles – each meeting, plot point, verbal exchange, performance. That’s not bragging. It’s an admission. I’m way too deep into this stuff. What that means for me for a biopic is that it’s really hard for recreations or dramatizations of these events not to seem sentimental, cliched, overdone. Even if you don’t know all the details as an obsessive this material has still been discussed and mythologized endlessly. How can it possibly be fresh? Biopics such as these often have a stations of the cross air to them, with the hero floating from one iconic moment to the next. So there’s like a Sword of Damocles of cliche and treacliness hanging over a project like this.

But for me, Like a Complete Unknown managed to avoid this pitfall, which surprised me. The sword doesn’t come down.