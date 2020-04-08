COVID-19 COMMUNITY PAGE
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Welcome to our coronavirus community hub. Here you’ll find all our latest coverage, and valuable resources that have informed our reporting.

Perhaps most useful — and unique to TPM — are the reports we have been getting from readers around the globe, especially experts in various fields, about what they’re seeing first hand as the coronavirus has spread — first in China, then in Italy, then in Washington state, and now everywhere.

The map below pulls together many of these reports in one place. We wanted to organize and share some of these glimpses into life during the pandemic. The on-the-ground reports have played an invaluable role in shaping how TPM has covered the outbreak.

Click the country or state on the map bellow to see emails from that location. And please continue to share with us what you’re hearing and seeing in your town, through your work, and through your community by emailing us at talk@talkingpointsmemo.com.

US MAP
WORLD MAP
TIMELINE

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

TPM’S LATEST COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pence Won’t Let Health Experts Appear On CNN Because Network Doesn’t Air Full Briefings
By | April 9, 2020 11:35 a.m.
We Still Don’t Know How Many People Are in the Hospital With COVID-19
By Charles Ornstein | April 9, 2020 11:09 a.m.
Mnuchin Predicts America Will Be ‘Open For Business’ In May
By | April 9, 2020 10:49 a.m.
Fauci Is Cautiously Optimistic About Summer Gatherings Being ‘In The Cards’
By | April 9, 2020 10:43 a.m.
Pence Claims Trump Took COVID-19 Threat More Seriously Than World Health Org
By | April 9, 2020 9:59 a.m.
Wuhan Gradually Returns To Everyday Life. But It’s Not The Same As Before.
By Sam McNeil and JOE McDONALD | April 9, 2020 9:36 a.m.
Fed Rolls Out $2.3 Trillion Program To Stabilize Economy
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER | April 9, 2020 9:28 a.m.
Tokyo Sees Another Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases
By Associated Press | April 9, 2020 9:11 a.m.
Oxfam Warns Half A Billion People Could Be Pushed Into Poverty From Coronavirus
By Associated Press | April 9, 2020 9:08 a.m.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘Continues To Improve’
By Associated Press | April 9, 2020 9:03 a.m.
Weekly Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million As U.S. Grapples With Outbreak
By | April 9, 2020 8:36 a.m.
Trump Doubles Down On His Hope To Reopen Economy With ‘A Big Bang’
By | April 8, 2020 7:36 p.m.
In New York’s Sickest County, Hasidic Jews Feel The Extra Scrutiny
By | April 8, 2020 6:28 p.m.
Falwell Accuses NYT, ProPublica Of Criminal Trespass While Covering COVID
By | April 8, 2020 6:15 p.m.
Louisiana Responds To Coronavirus With Rare Bipartisanship
By KEVIN MCGILL and MELINDA DESLATTE | April 8, 2020 5:14 p.m.
Some Doctors Fear Ventilators Could Be Harming Certain Patients
By MIKE STOBBE | April 8, 2020 4:55 p.m.
Serbian President’s Son Hospitalized With COVID-19 Diagnosis
By Associated Press | April 8, 2020 4:45 p.m.
Mnuchin: Direct Deposits Will Be Out Next Week For COVID-19 Aid
By Lisa Mascaro Associated Press and By Jill Colvin | April 8, 2020 4:40 p.m.
Some Countries Mull Easing Up On Restrictions As Deaths Mount In NYC, Europe
By MARINA VILLENEUVE and LORI HINNANT | April 8, 2020 4:24 p.m.
What Will Feds Do About Corporate Bailout Bill Corruption? Look To Walmart’s Opioid Case
By Max Moran | April 8, 2020 3:07 p.m.
