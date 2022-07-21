Biden Tests Positive For COVID, White House Announces

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Thursday.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

Biden has begun taking Paxlovid to treat the virus and is isolating at the White House, where he will “continue to carry out all of his duties fully,” according to Jean-Pierre.

The press secretary also made it clear that the Biden White House will be a lot more transparent about the President’s condition than ex-President Donald Trump, obsessed with maintaining a false image of strength, was when he came down with COVID-19 in 2020.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” Jean-Pierre said.