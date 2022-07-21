Biden Tests Positive For COVID, White House Announces

Latest
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - DECEMBER 08: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden removes his face mask before announcing the members of his health team, including his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, at the Queen Theater December 08, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
By
|
July 21, 2022 11:16 a.m.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Thursday.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

Biden has begun taking Paxlovid to treat the virus and is isolating at the White House, where he will “continue to carry out all of his duties fully,” according to Jean-Pierre.

The press secretary also made it clear that the Biden White House will be a lot more transparent about the President’s condition than ex-President Donald Trump, obsessed with maintaining a false image of strength, was when he came down with COVID-19 in 2020.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” Jean-Pierre said.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
