Biden Marks One Million COVID Deaths In US

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - DECEMBER 08: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden removes his face mask before announcing the members of his health team, including his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra,... WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - DECEMBER 08: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden removes his face mask before announcing the members of his health team, including his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, at the Queen Theater December 08, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing to ravage the country with daily records for infections and deaths, members of Biden's health team said they will make fighting COVID-19 the priority. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
May 12, 2022 9:45 a.m.

President Joe Biden marked the deaths of one million Americans from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago, ahead of the second COVID-⁠19 summit that he will be co-hosting on Thursday.

“One million empty chairs around the dinner table,” Biden said in a proclamation. “Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic.”

The President urged Americans not to “grow numb” to the pandemic, and called on Congress to take action as Republicans hold up a $10 billion COVID aid package.

“We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before,” he said. “It’s critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months.”

Biden ordered that federal flags to be flown at half-mast on Thursday until sunset on Monday in honor of the deceased.

The President’s remarks come before he co-hosts a second global summit with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal on Thursday, which will be held virtually, to discuss objectives in responding to COVID-19.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
