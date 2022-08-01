Biden Still Testing Positive For COVID But Feels Well, WH Says

Latest
President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 pandemic at the Queen Theater on December 29, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
By
|
August 1, 2022 11:50 a.m.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor reported on Monday that President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again earlier in the day amid his “rebound positivity” for the virus.

In his memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that largely echoed his report from the day before, O’Connor stated that Biden “continues to feel well as he starts his week” even though, “as could be anticipated,” the President’s testing for COVID-19 remained positive.

“The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described,” the White House physician wrote.

O’Connor’s latest update comes several days after Biden tested positive for the virus on Saturday due to what the doctor called “rebound” positivity that sometimes occurs with COVID-19 patients who have been treated with Paxlovid, as Biden was last week.

O’Connor noted on Saturday that the President wasn’t experiencing a reemergence of symptoms.

