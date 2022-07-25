Biden’s COVID Symptoms Now ‘Almost Completely Resolved,’ WH Doc Says

Several days after testing positive for COVID-19, President Joe Biden’s health status is quickly improving, White House physician Kevin O’Connor reported on Monday.

“His symptoms have now almost completely resolved,” O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.”

Noting that Biden had completed his fourth full day of Paxlovid treatment on Sunday night, O’Connor stated that the President is “responding to therapy as expected.”

Biden will continue to isolate, according to the physician.

O’Connor’s report comes four days after the White House first announced that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the President was experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to Jean-Pierre.