Latest
7 hours ago
Jan 6 Panel Releases New Videos Showing Trump’s Reluctance To Condemn Insurrectionists
9 hours ago
GOP Ex-Lawmaker Sentenced For Breaching Capitol Vows To Raise ‘Absolute Hell In DC’
1 day ago
Jan. 6 Panel Members Call On DOJ To Open Criminal Investigation Into Trump

Biden’s COVID Symptoms Now ‘Almost Completely Resolved,’ WH Doc Says

President Joe Biden takes off his face mask after arriving to deliver remarks in the East Room of the White House on July 29, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By
|
July 25, 2022 1:09 p.m.

Several days after testing positive for COVID-19, President Joe Biden’s health status is quickly improving, White House physician Kevin O’Connor reported on Monday.

“His symptoms have now almost completely resolved,” O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.”

Noting that Biden had completed his fourth full day of Paxlovid treatment on Sunday night, O’Connor stated that the President is “responding to therapy as expected.”

Biden will continue to isolate, according to the physician.

O’Connor’s report comes four days after the White House first announced that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the President was experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to Jean-Pierre.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: