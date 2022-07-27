Biden Now Testing Negative For COVID, White House Announces

Latest
President Joe Biden removes his mask as he makes his way to Marine One on the Ellipse of the White House on May 18, 2021. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
July 27, 2022 11:21 a.m.

President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after five full days of treatment for the virus, White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reported on Wednesday.

O’Connor stated in a memo that Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday evening and again Wednesday morning and his symptoms are “almost completely resolved.”

“Given these reassuring factors,” the President will no longer self-isolate, O’Connor said.

Biden completed a five-day course of Paxlovid and kept himself isolated for five full days after he tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reported on Thursday that Biden, fully vaccinated and twice boosted, was only experiencing mild symptoms.

On Monday, the President told reporters that he was already “feeling great.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
