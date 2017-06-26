TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets: ‘Perhaps’ Just Let Obamacare ‘Crash & Burn!’

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 26, 2017 11:07 am

President Donald Trump on Monday undercut Senate Republicans’ attempts to corral enough votes to pass their bill repealing Obamacare.

“Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy!” he tweeted.

Trump suggested they could just give up and just let the legislation “crash & burn” instead.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pushed last week for a vote on the bill by the July 4 holiday, a prospect which may be imperiled by opposition from four conservative senators and a number of moderates who have pushed for a delay.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
