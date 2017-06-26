Trump Tweets: ‘Perhaps’ Just Let Obamacare ‘Crash & Burn!’

President Donald Trump on Monday undercut Senate Republicans’ attempts to corral enough votes to pass their bill repealing Obamacare.

“Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy!” he tweeted.

Trump suggested they could just give up and just let the legislation “crash & burn” instead.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pushed last week for a vote on the bill by the July 4 holiday, a prospect which may be imperiled by opposition from four conservative senators and a number of moderates who have pushed for a delay.