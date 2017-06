Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) announced Friday that he is opposed to the Obamacare repeal legislation unveiled by Senate GOP leadership this week in its current form and that he will be voting against it if it is brought up for a procedural vote early next week.

“In this form, I will not support it,” Heller said. Heller is up for reelection in 2018 and is from a Medicaid expansion state. He cited the rollback of expansion has his reason not to support it.