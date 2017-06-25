Kansas GOP Senator: ‘I Just Don’t Know’ If We’ll Have Votes To Pass ACA Repeal

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) on Sunday said he isn’t sure Republican leaders will be able to corral enough votes to get their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare through the Senate by Friday.

“I hate to say this, but I just don’t know whether the votes will be there by the end of the week,” Moran said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

He cited the House’s first failed attempt to pass the initial version of the repeal bill.

“Like occurred in the House, it took a bit longer than was expected,” Moran said.

He said the legislation “is still a work in progress.”

“It is still a lot of work to be done to determine whether or not it gets to 51 votes,” Moran said. “My gut tells me this is very difficult.”