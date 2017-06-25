TPM Livewire

GOP Senator Says He Wants More Time Before Voting On Obamacare Repeal Bill

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 01: Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., listens to David Shulkin, nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, testify during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building, February 1, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published June 25, 2017 11:27 am

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Sunday said he has not decided whether or not to support his colleagues’ version of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and wants more time to consider it.

“Right now I’m undecided,” Cassidy said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

On Friday, he said the bill was “cheaper” but declined to commit to voting for or against it.

Cassidy on Sunday said he has “concerns” about Senate Republicans’ bill and wants more time before the Senate votes on the legislation.

“I don’t know quite why the rush,” he said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) plan to force a vote on the bill by the July 4 holiday. “I frankly would like more days to consider this.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb
