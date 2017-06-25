GOP Senator Says He Wants More Time Before Voting On Obamacare Repeal Bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Sunday said he has not decided whether or not to support his colleagues’ version of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and wants more time to consider it.

“Right now I’m undecided,” Cassidy said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

On Friday, he said the bill was “cheaper” but declined to commit to voting for or against it.

Cassidy on Sunday said he has “concerns” about Senate Republicans’ bill and wants more time before the Senate votes on the legislation.

“I don’t know quite why the rush,” he said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) plan to force a vote on the bill by the July 4 holiday. “I frankly would like more days to consider this.”