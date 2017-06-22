4 GOP Senators Announce They Can’t Support O’Care Repeal Bill ‘As Written’

A group of four Republican senators on Thursday afternoon issued a statement warning that they are not ready to support the legislation to repeal Obamacare unveiled by Senate GOP leadership earlier in the day.

In the statement, Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) say that they have concerns about the legislation. However, they did not say they would refuse to vote for the bill, and hinted that they could be persuaded to back the legislation with “negotiation” or “more information.”

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor,” the senators said in the statement. “There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current health care system, but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs.”