GOP Sen. Johnson: ‘No Way’ Senate Should Vote On ACA Repeal This Week

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), one of four Republican senators who came out against the current version of the Senate bill to repeal Obamacare, on Sunday said the Senate should delay its vote on the proposal.

“I would like to delay the thing. There’s no way we should be voting on this next week. No way,” Johnson said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

He said senators “don’t have enough information” to vote on the bill.

“I don’t have the feedback from constituencies who will not have had enough time to review the Senate bill,” Johnson said. “We should not be voting on this next week.”

Johnson is one of four Republican senators who said on Thursday that they are not ready to vote for the bill in its current form but “are open to negotiation.”

Their announcement may not present much of an obstacle, despite putting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) two votes short of the number he will need to pass the legislation.